Spending almost an entire day without water can be challenging. We all know how crucial water is for our bodies. It keeps us hydrated and energized for extended periods. However, not consuming the right amount of water may lead to numerous health crises. During the holy month of Ramadan, many of us will abstain from drinking water for extended periods. Therefore, it is important to fuel ourselves with the right amount of water/fluids during sehri and iftaar so that our body retains the water level. Here we have curated a list of 5 energy drinks that you can have during Sehri and Iftar.





Here Are 5 Energy-Boosting Drinks to Stay Hydrated During Ramadan:

1. Coconut Water

Coconut water is a refreshing and natural way to stay hydrated during Ramadan. It is packed with essential electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals that can help you replenish your body's fluids. You don't have to do anything to prepare it; just put in a straw and enjoy the natural energy-boosting drink.

Coconut water may help manage cholesterol levels Photo Credit: istock

2. Jallab

Jallab is a popular Middle Eastern beverage made with dates, grape molasses, and rose water. This sweet and tangy drink is a common beverage in most homes throughout Ramadan. It's a healthy drink that contains no artificial sweeteners, and it can help you stay hydrated and energized during the day.





3. Rooh Afza Sharbat

Rooh Afza Sharbat is the most consumed drink during Ramadan. It's a refreshing and aromatic drink that can help you quench your thirst after a long day without food and water. You can mix it with water or milk, and you can garnish it with small pieces of watermelon and fresh mint leaves to make it more aesthetically pleasing.

Relish on this delicious drink. Photo Credit: istock

4. Milk and Dates Smoothie

Dates are highly nutritious and boost immunity too. They are among the foods eaten right after the sunset prayer. Many people break their fast by eating dates as they are quick and easy to eat. You can make a nutritious drink from dates at home. Just deseed the dates and blend them with milk. Once you see that the dates have mixed nicely with the milk, your energy-boosting drink will be ready.

Dates are rich in vitamins B-complex and C. Photo Credit: istock

5. Fruit Juice

Fruit juices are perfect for quenching thirst and are packed with natural nutrients obtained from fresh fruits. They are tasty and easy to prepare. You can make any fruit juice of your choice. It is best suggested to have fruits with high water content such as watermelon, orange, pineapple, plums, berries, and peaches. You can also make a delicious mixed fruit juice of all these fruits together.





Happy Ramadan!