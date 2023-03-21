Due to a sedentary lifestyle and changed eating habits, many of us miss out on important nutrients that our body needs to function properly, including protein. Some of us even have protein deficiency. A tasty way to consume the nutrients you require is through smoothies. It's the easiest way of transforming vegetables and fruits into a healthy drink by just blending them together. High-protein smoothie recipes are a great way to add protein to your diet. These healthy drinks can be prepared within a few minutes at home. Try these simple and healthy smoothie recipes to add more protein to your diet.





Are smoothies good to have on an empty stomach?

Your body absorbs more nutrients well on an empty stomach, and so morning is the best time to gain energy through the most nutritious and healthy meals. Smoothies make a very nutritious breakfast, and the key is to use good-quality ingredients and consume in moderate amounts. Smoothies can be made in less than 10 minutes for breakfast and are loaded with nutrition, making them a healthy breakfast drink.

Here are 5 protein-rich smoothies you must try:

1. Broccoli Smoothie

Broccoli is loaded with nutritional value. Some of the beneficial nutrients in broccoli include calcium, vitamin C, phosphorus, and iron. Moreover, it is one vegetable that has a high protein content. Try this easy broccoli smoothie. Blend unsweetened almond milk, dairy-free plain yogurt, and broccoli and spinach altogether. Pour it into a glass and enjoy.





2. Pineapple and Spinach Smoothie





Spinach is one of the most widely consumed leafy greens, known for its rich iron and folate content. It is also a great source of plant-based protein. Start your day with this refreshing Pineapple and Spinach Smoothie. Make this sweet and sour drink at home with freshly chopped pineapples, a handful of spinach leaves, 1 tbsp cashews, and 1 cup Greek yogurt. Blend it well and voila, your smoothie is ready.

Pineapple adds sweetness and sourness to the smoothie. Photo Credit: istock

3. Coconut Water and Nuts Smoothie





Nuts are packed with nutrition. Some nuts that are high in protein are almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, and pine nuts. Smoothies made with nuts can be quite heavy and rich in protein count. To make this smoothie, take 1 glass of coconut water, and 1 cup of mixed-soaked nuts like cashews, almonds, and pistachios. Just blend them together and drizzle honey for the sweet taste.





4. Banana, Peanut Butter, and Brussel Sprout Smoothie





This tasty smoothie can be consumed for breakfast as it is full of protein. Peanut butter and Brussels sprouts are both rich in protein, and when combined, they make a powerful natural protein drink. Make this with 1 peeled banana, 1 tbsp. of peanut butter, a cup of cooked Brussels sprouts, and unflavored yogurt. Blend all the ingredients well. That's all! It takes less than 10 minutes to prepare.

Smoothies make a good breakfast meal. Photo Credit: istock

5. Almond-Spinach Smoothie





This smoothie is packed with nutrients with just two basic ingredients that have to be blended well with a glass of milk. All you need are 10 raw almonds and 5-6 leaves of spinach. Combine them and blend well until it turns into a thick and vibrant green smoothie. To make it more appealing, garnish it with chopped almonds.





There are a few simple smoothies that do not require many ingredients. So make sure you add them to your diet. Avoid these drinks if you