We all love south Indian recipes such as idli, dosa, uttapam et al. All these delectable south Indian delights are available widely in Delhi NCR. But when it comes to options beyond these staple dishes, we struggle to name a single restaurant that has it all. The amazing entrant on the list, Thalaivar is exactly here to change that. This restaurant offers a wide variety of authentic south Indian food. As the name suggests, Thalaivar, the boss of south Indian food, this place started it's culinary offerings from a restaurant situated in the Hauz Khas Village. Later, it expanded to a beautiful restaurant in Worldmark, Gurugram. The classy ambience of this place is enlivened by vibrant coloured furniture that pops up in the soft furnishings. People who are fond of outdoor seating, this place also offers that with comfortable chairs and the area covered with plants all around.





"As per the founder and owner, Abhishek Tikoo, the idea behind the menu was to curate hidden culinary gems from the southern states and showcase them together from the coastal state of Kerala to Karnataka heartland".

Coming to our experience, we started our meal with beverages like pineapple rasam, cold coffee and lemonade along with starters like chicken 65 and prawn roast masala. This whole combination of beverages and starters were extraordinarily delicious. Everything came with a delightful twist but for us the star of the meal was pineapple rasam along with papad. Surely, this unique recipe is one-of-a-kind.

For mains, we had chicken biryani which was made by using short grain rice (jeera samba rice). Trust us, this biryani was different and equally delicious.







At last, we had the exquisite chocolate dosa to end the meal on a sweet note. Also, their creamy frothy filter coffee livened the whole mood and the meal of course.





Next time when you want to have authentic south Indian food, visit Thalaivar restaurant for a different culinary experience altogether.





Where: Thalaivar Restaurant, Worldmark Sector 65, Gurugram





Meal For Two: 1100 (approx)









