Just the idea of crispy chicken is enough to make our mouths water and our minds wander to thoughts of indulgence. Now that it's the weekend, we find ourselves more tempted to treat ourselves to tasty snacks. When it comes to chicken starters, there are so many options - from chicken popcorn and momos to wings and croquettes. Some of these snacks are coated in breadcrumbs or panko crumbs before frying. Doing so gives them that deliciously crispy outer layer that makes them irresistible. Today, we bring you a recipe for a chicken appetiser that derives its crispiness from a different ingredient. Wondering what this delectable snack is? It's Crispy Thread Chicken.





Crispy thread chicken is made by coating marinated chicken strips in boiled noodles. Yes, you read that right. You can use simple noodles to take your chicken starters to the next level. For this, even store bought hakka noodles are a good option. In case you are looking for alternatives, you can use spring roll wraps or samosa pattis after cutting them into thin strips (juliennes). Sounds innovative, doesn't it? And the dish is also extremely delicious. Check out the recipe below:

How To Make Crispy Thread Chicken At Home | Easy Recipe For Crispy Chicken Starter

What you need:





You can work with 250-500 grams of boneless chicken and adjust the ingredients accordingly. For the marinade, you will require soy sauce, vinegar, schezwan sauce, sweet chilli sauce (or similar), ginger garlic paste, salt and pepper. You can add chilli powder if you want it spicier. You also need egg and cornflour to coat the chicken before frying it. For the "crispy thread" part, you need boiled noodles or juliennes of spring roll or samosa wraps.





How to prepare:

In a large bowl, mix all the spices and sauces of the marinade. Cut the chicken into medium-sized strips and then add them to the bowl.

Allow the chicken to marinate for approximately 2 hours.

Add cornflour and egg to the marinated chicken. Mix well.

Coat the strips in boiled noodles or strips of the samosa/ spring roll wraps.

Deep-fry the chicken strips until they are golden and crisp.

Serve hot with sweet and spicy dips.

Click here for the full recipe for Crispy Thread Chicken







Once you try this spicy appetiser, you'll find yourself wanting more. Try it soon and let us know!