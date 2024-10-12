Sunrise at one of Chennai's many beaches followed by piping hot idlis and filter coffee might sound like a cliche Chennai experience, but it's a ritual that many locals never tire of. Few things are a given in Chennai: a beautiful sunrise (almost year-round) and scores of options for breakfast. There's probably no city in India that wakes up earlier than Chennai and offers such a vast array of local breakfast options just after sunrise. There's more than just idlis and filter coffee in the mix. From crispy dosas to chicken curry to vada curry, there's more than one type of local Chennai breakfast.

Here Are 10 Chennai Breakfast Classics That Will Satisfy Your Hunger And Soul:

1. Filter Coffee

"Coffee is like religion, not open to interpretation." Arvind Swamy's famous line in the trending Netflix show IC814 (where he plays DRS, a diplomat with roots in South India) sums up filter coffee's special place in Chennai. The city's hard-nosed coffee snobs are not easy to please; yet, some spots almost manage it. This is a city that wakes up and smells filter coffee, and there's no better time to check out the city's most popular beverage than at breakfast.

Where: Sangeetha's, RA Puram / Mathsya, Egmore / Mami Mess, Mylapore

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Idli

There's more than just one version of idli for breakfast in Chennai. You can choose between an Udupi-style idli with grainy textures or the softer, stickier version associated with Madurai and Southern Tamil Nadu. There are also a few spots where you can pair your idli with meen kuzhambu (fish gravy), a Sunday special in many homes in Chennai. Many restaurants draw regulars for their signature sambar, which makes the perfect accompaniment.

Where: Welcome Hotel, Purasawalkam / Rathna Cafe, Triplicane / Madras Pavilion, ITC Grand Chola / Murugan Idli Shop, T Nagar

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Dosai

Another South Indian breakfast staple that you can find across the city. From soft dosas to crispy ghee roast dosas to the masala dosa with potato filling, Chennai offers a plethora of options. The dosa might be an anytime snack, but there's nothing more satisfying than a Sunday binge breakfast that includes a ghee dosa and filter coffee.

Where: Eating Circles, Alwarpet / Saravana Bhavan, RK Salai / Maris Hotel, New Woodlands Hotel, RK Salai

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Ponga

One of Tamil Nadu's most iconic dishes is also the name for the state's annual harvest festival week which typically falls in the middle of January each year. The restaurant versions of Pongal feature generous quantities of ghee-just what you need to get into siesta mode after a big fat Sunday breakfast. You can also try healthy millet versions of this breakfast staple or the sweet Pongal (Sakkarai Pongal) across the city.

Where: Ashoka Hotel, Egmore / Millet Magic, Alwarpet / A2B, Perambur

5. Vadai

Medu vadai (medu is the Tamil word for soft) or vada is a popular add-on to a plate of idli or piping hot pongal. These crispy delights taste best at breakfast when they are either dunked in sambar (aka sambar vadai) or served with sambar and chutney.

Where: Sangeetha's, Adyar / Palmgrove Hotel, Kodambakkam / A2B, Adyar

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Idiappam and Paya

Not all breakfast options in Chennai are vegetarian. Some of the city's breakfast options, like idiappam (string hoppers or rice noodles), served with aatukal paya (or trotters), bust that myth. This is a typical weekend breakfast in many homes and is also available in quite a few restaurants.

Where: Safari Hotel, Royapettah

7. Uthappam

Just like the dosa, this thicker version of the dosa has become a popular street food and breakfast item in many metros across India. The perfect uthappam is crafted with slightly sour dosa batter and served with a smattering of toppings like onions or tomatoes or a mixed vegetable uthappam.

Where: Murugan Idli Shop, Besant Nagar / New Woodlands Hotel, RK Salai

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Vada Curry

The Saidapet neighbourhood in Chennai has long been associated with a dish that the city can claim as its own. The vada curry is a coarse dal mix in a flavorful gravy and is usually served with a soft, thick kal (stone) dosa.

Where: Mari Hotel, Saidapet / Mamalla Motel, ECR

9. Parotta and Curry

Looking for binge breakfast options on a Saturday morning or a mid-week cheat day? The flaky parotta with chicken curry or gravy is a popular local breakfast option for meat lovers. Soak the chicken gravy in the parotta and watch the magic unfold.

Where: Hotel Topsee, Adyar

Photo Credit: iStock

10. Rava Kesari

Need a fix for your sweet tooth? There's no better option than a hot rava kesari (similar to sheera in most parts of India). Semolina cooked with water or milk with a generous dose of ghee and sugar. What's not to like?

Where: Hotel Ashoka, Egmore / Eating Circles, Alwarpet