Garlic bread is one of the most popular breads in the world. Golden toasted bread with melted butter on top makes for a stellar combination. Doesn't it? And when the garlic bread is from Domino's, nothing can be quite better than that. Its incredible flavour and delightful aroma make us instantly salivate. But wait, what if we told you that you could make a similar type of garlic bread in the comfort of your kitchen? Yes, it's possible. Garlic bread lovers, get ready for a surprise as we introduce you to a delicious Domino's-style stuffed garlic bread recipe. It is super easy to make and will definitely be an instant hit in your family. Without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

What Type Of Cheese Is Best For Stuffed Garlic Bread?

Cheese is the key ingredient in making this garlic bread. Which is why it is essential that you use the right type of cheese. While there are many options available in the market, mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese are what you must look out for.

What To Pair With Stuffed Garlic Bread?

This stuffed garlic bread tastes good just as is. But if you wish to make it more indulgent, you can choose to pair it with accompaniments as well. A classic cheese dip or ketchup makes the perfect accompaniment to this snack and will make it taste even more delicious.

How To Make Stuffed Garlic Bread | Domino's-Style Stuffed Garlic Bread Recipe

This stuffed garlic bread is made in a pan instead of an oven or air fryer. Start by preparing the cheese sauce for the garlic bread. Add processed cheese, milk, and butter to a double boiler and whisk until well combined. Keep it aside to cool down. In a bowl, add chopped garlic, green chillies, coriander, pizza seasoning, chilli flakes, and melted butter. Mix well. Once cooled down, grind the cheese sauce to form a smooth paste. Now, take a pizza base and divide it in half. Spread the cheese sauce evenly over it and top it with red chilli flakes, pizza seasoning, corn, and mozzarella cheese. Cover it with another pizza base and brush with a generous amount of the prepared garlic butter. Heat a non-stick pan and place the garlic bread in it. Cook it until it becomes golden brown in colour. Flip and cook on the other side. Once done, cut into sticks-like shapes and serve hot! Your Domino's-style stuffed garlic bread is ready to be relished!

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Try this delicious stuffed garlic bread recipe at home and share your experience in the comments below. Happy Snacking!