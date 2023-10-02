Whether you're adding a kick to your stir-fry, soothing a sore throat with ginger tea, or baking gingerbread cookies, ginger has a place in every kitchen. But have you ever considered growing your own ginger at home? Well, if you haven't, it's time to dig into this idea because we found a video on Instagram that shows an easy hack to grow your own ginger with just one piece of ginger already lying in your pantry. Wondering whether you should make the effort to grow your own ginger? Well, there are plenty of reasons why it's a brilliant idea!

Why Grow Your Own Ginger At Home?

1. It's Surprisingly Easy

Let's start with the basics. Growing ginger at home is not as complicated as it may seem. You don't need a green thumb, fancy gardening equipment, or a spacious garden. All you need is a ginger root, a pot or container, a paper towel, toothpicks, some potting soil, and a bit of patience.

2. Fresher, Tastier Ginger

When you grow your own ginger, you have complete control over the growing conditions. You can ensure that your ginger is free from pesticides and other harmful chemicals. Plus, nothing beats the flavour of freshly harvested ginger.

3. Cost-Effective

Have you ever noticed the price of ginger at the grocery store? It's not exactly cheap, especially if you use ginger frequently in your cooking or for its health benefits. Growing your own ginger can save you a significant amount of money in the long run.





Now that you are convinced of growing ginger at home, let's take you through the simple process that we found in a video posted on the Instagram page 'creative_explained'. The creator of the video seemed to have experimented with it himself.

How You Can Grow Ginger At Home:

Keep aside a piece of ginger from your pantry. Dip a paper towel in a bowl full of water. Squeeze the paper towel to discard excess water. Then straighten the paper towel and lay it on a flat surface. Place the ginger piece on it in the centre and fold the towel to cover the ginger completely. Next, place a glass upside down on the covered ginger.





After a few days, open the paper towel and you'll see the ginger developing roots or even sprouting. Now grab some toothpicks and stick them all over the ginger piece. Fill a cup with water and place the ginger on it, resting on the toothpicks, with the roots facing downward, touching the water. Place the cup at a place near a window, which gets ample sunlight. In another few days, the ginger will grow a bunch of roots and a stem.





Now take a pot/planter and fill it with soil, plant the ginger ensuring all the roots are covered with soil. Place the planter in your garden. Keep the soil moist and take care of the growing plant. In just a few months, you'll get a whole supply of ginger that you might not even be able to use all!





Watch the video below to see how exactly it is done.

