The recent surge in vegetable prices across India is causing concern for everyone. Following the increase in tomato prices, ginger is now in the spotlight due to its soaring costs. In Kerala, ginger is currently being sold at Rs. 300 per kg, while in other parts of India, it ranges between Rs. 220 and Rs. 250 per kg. However, this price hike shouldn't discourage you from including ginger in your meals. Instead of completely giving up on it, we recommend maximizing its usage and avoiding any waste. To achieve that, proper storage of ginger is crucial to keep it fresh for an extended period. Today, we will guide you through some simple hacks to store ginger effectively and make the most out of this valuable ingredient.

Here Are 5 Ways To Store Ginger And Use It For An Extended Period:

1. Wrap It With A Paper Towel:

This is one of the most popular methods for storing ginger. First, wash and dry the ginger properly, then wrap it in a paper towel and store it in an airtight box. Place that container in the freezer to avoid any moisture or air.

2. Preserve It With Vinegar:

Peel some fresh ginger, cut it into pieces, and store them in a container with a good amount of vinegar. Alternatively, you can use lemon juice or any acidic liquid. This process helps kill bacteria, germs, and other harmful microorganisms, effectively preserving the ginger.

3. Make The Ginger Paste:

Prepare ginger paste at home and store it in the freezer for the longest shelf life. Clean and peel the ginger, then make a paste with some salt added to it. Store the paste in an airtight container to keep the flavour intact.

4. Dehydrate Ginger And Make Powder:

Dehydration is another effective method to store ginger. Peel the ginger, soak the excess water with a paper towel, and bake it until it turns crisp. Then, blend the ginger crisps to prepare dry ginger powder, which can be used whenever you need it.

5. Store The Ginger Peels:

To make the most of the ginger we have on hand, we can utilize the peels as well. Clean, dry, and dehydrate the peels to add to tea, soda, and other drinks. Alternatively, you can make a paste of the peels and store it in the freezer to use for marinades.

How to Cut Ginger Like a Pro | Easiest Way to Cut Ginger:

Properly cutting ginger is essential to make the most use of it. Use a brush to clean the peel well under running water. Then, scrape the peel with a spoon to waste as little of the meat as possible. Once peeled, you can cut, mince, or make a paste with ginger according to your requirements.