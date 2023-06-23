Ginger holds a prominent position in the world of spices. Revered for its remarkable medicinal properties, ginger is commonly used in households across India. In fact, it is an indispensable component of various regional cuisines. It adds its pungent flavour, soothing aroma and various health-benefiting properties to the food we eat. One of the many advantages associated with its offerings is to fight off tummy troubles. We often face the problem of indigestion, especially after eating heavy and spicy Indian food. Ginger comes in as a powerful home remedy to curb this problem and help prevent it in the first place. And the best way to go about it is by having ginger tea.





Is Ginger Tea Good For Digestion? Here're Ginger Tea Benefits:

Ginger is a treasure trove of relief for digestive ailments. From the discomfort of indigestion and the troublesome grip of gas, ginger's active compounds help in combating digestion issues. Here's why:

Ginger possesses the ability to work wonders for digestive health and provide solace to an upset tummy. The book "Healing Foods" by DK Publications says, "Ginger protects and nurtures the gut, aiding the passage of food through the gastrointestinal tract, and effectively alleviating wind, bloating, and cramps.

Ayurveda expert Dr Ashutosh Gautam calls ginger tea a digestive tonic. "Ginger emerges as a catalyst for enhanced gastric motility, effectively curbing the discomforts of constipation, vomiting, and acidity. Moreover, this spice supports gastric lining, protecting the gut from related problems."

Ginger tea contains volatile oils, which help with the secretion of saliva and propel the digestion process into motion.

The thin, velvety skin and fibrous core of fresh ginger offer potent anti-inflammatory properties, which help ease pain related to indigestion.

How To Make Ginger Tea For Digestion:

Ginger not only adds its subtly sweet flavour to tea, but it also makes it immensely healthy. The tea is easy to make and you can choose to make it with milk or without it. This ginger tea is made even more refreshing with the addition of lemon juice. To make it, first, boil chopped ginger in water for some time. Then add your tea leaves and make your tea. Add a sweetener, preferably honey as it is healthier than refined sugar, and top it with a squeeze of lemon.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for ginger tea.





Indulge in the therapeutic delight of ginger tea and keep indigestion at bay.