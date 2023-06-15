Nothing beats the freshness that a glass of cold lassi brings on a particularly hot day. It not only cools you down but also offers your taste buds heavenly flavours and creamy texture that never fail to impress. The best part about lassi is its versatility. It can be made sweet or salty and even flavoured with different ingredients. However you like your lassi, it is sure to put a smile on your face and make you forget about the blazing sun outside. The probiotic property of curd that keeps your stomach healthy is an additional bonus!

What is lassi made of?

Lassi can be made either sweet or savoury. The sweet version is made by combining curd, some water and sweetener. Savoury lassi is made by excluding sweeteners and including salt and spices like cumin powder. And if you feel experimental, you can add other ingredients of your choice. While mango lassi is the most popular option during the summer, there are other fruits too that can be added to it. You can make chikoo lassi, strawberry lassi, apple lassi - the list is endless. But if you love fruits like us, why limit your glass of lassi to just one fruit? How about adding a variety of fruits to make mixed fruit lassi that is unique as well as delicious?

Lassi can be made in different flavours. Image Credit: iStock

What is mixed fruit lassi made of?

The creamy yoghurt forms the foundation of a mixed fruit lassi and a medley of fruits is carefully selected and added to make it a wholesome drink with varied sweet and tangy flavours. Fruits infuse the lassi with their natural sweetness, vibrant colours, and an abundance of essential nutrients. You can pick any fruits of your choice that complement each other. This recipe of mixed fruit lassi incorporates summer-favourite mango with banana and pineapple.

How To Make Mixed Fruit Lassi? Easy Mixed Fruit Lassi Recipe:

Preparing mixed fruit lassi is a breeze. Start by blending a generous amount of yoghurt, preferably plain or slightly sweetened, with the fruits and other ingredients. Blend till creamy and smooth, and garnish with a sprig of mint leaves.





Mixed fruit lassi is an irresistible fusion of creamy yoghurt and fresh fruits that create a perfect summer beverage. With its simplicity and versatility, this delightful drink can be enjoyed as a refreshing start to the day, a satisfying midday snack, or a crowd-pleasing party drink.