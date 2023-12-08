Delhi, the gastronomic heart of India, is always abuzz with culinary innovations. The city's restaurant scene is forever dynamic, and this winter season brings a wave of exciting changes to menus across the capital. From reinvented classics to daring fusions, the new offerings promise a feast for the senses. Whether you're a local foodie or a visitor eager to explore, the capital's dining scene promises a delectable journey of flavors, textures, and stories on every plate. And the best way to enjoy it is by exploring new food offerings by our favourite restaurants.

Here Are Must-Try New Restaurant Menus In December 2023:

1. Third Wave Coffee:

Indulge in Third Wave Coffee's latest menu, featuring the Achari Paneer Sandwich, a fusion of Indian-style paneer tikka, Makhani Mayo, coleslaw, and lettuce on herbed focaccia. The Mexican Paneer Sandwich adds an international twist with soft paneer, spicy aioli, and coleslaw. Explore more with the Spicy Potato, Pepper Chicken, and Spicy Chicken Sandwiches. The menu also offers convenient Chicken and Paneer Wraps. Don't miss the limited-time Toffee Nut Mocha Frappe, Toffee Nut Mocha Latte, and Triple Chocolate Frappe, bringing a festive touch to your taste buds.

2. Breakfast Menu At Greenr Cafe

Greenr Cafe has launched a plant-based breakfast menu to to add to the already extensive vegan offerings. While customers will still not find processed vegan sausages or eggs, there are some in-house whole foods versions of the classics, including scrambled eggs (using silken tofu as a substitute). The heroes of their breakfast are the Open Toasts - a category that is increasingly being sought out for its simplicity and elegance. They offer eight types of savoury and sweet open toasts - all on artisanal sourdough breads, sourced from their partner Earthy Grains. Also on offer are their house pancakes - deliciously vegan and certainly to surprise people with their wholesomeness. Don't miss the classic sides that include their signature sweet potato hash browns as well as a roasted tomato medley.

3. Tapas Menu At Mezze Mambo

Mezze Mambo, the culinary gem nestled in the heart of New Delhi, has launched its all-new Tapas menu, a culinary journey inspired by the Silk Route. This exciting addition to the menu perfectly complements the establishment's eclectic atmosphere and promises a gastronomic adventure for food enthusiasts. The menu includes Mushroom Shami Kebab, Beetroot Cutlet, Brown Butter - Garlic Broccoli, East Side Shrimps, Shatta Chicken, Hunters Pork Fry, Khyber Kebab, Mambo's Pork Chili and Mutton Shami Kebab.

4. Cocktail and Mocktail menu at VietNom DLF Avenue, Saket

VietNom has unveiled an all-new Cocktail and Mocktail menu at their outlet in DLF Avenue, Saket. The outlet's skilled bartenders have employed modern techniques such as sous vide, infusions, and homemade bitters to extract the essence of the finest local and international fruits, herbs, and spices, resulting in creations that can only be described as liquid masterpieces. Some of their Signatures on the new menu include; Hanoi Dance a Whisky Cocktail with hints of Ginger, Turmeric and Lemongrass; Trái thạch lựu, a Vodka Cocktail with fresh pomegranate, lavender and egg white. While the Mocktails include, a Mango Fig Lemonade, Jasmine Peach Tea and more exquisite delights.