Exploring diverse flavours and culinary experiences is an adventure for the senses. Food festivals and restaurant offers are the perfect gateways to immerse yourself in the world of gastronomy. These events allow you to sample a wide array of dishes and discover unique regional cuisines, all in one place. This month, we have some exciting food festivals that promise to tantalise your taste buds and offer an unforgettable culinary journey. Don't forget to visit these festivals with your loved ones for a gastronomical experience like never before.

Food Festivals To Attend In Nov-Dec 2023:

Palate Fest 2023, Delhi

Palate Fest 2023, India's premier culinary extravaganza, is back with a grand celebration this month. This eagerly awaited event serves as a showcase for the best in food and beverages, featuring renowned chefs, diverse cuisines, and passionate food enthusiasts. Supported by the Ministry of Tourism G20 and Delhi Tourism, Palate Fest 2023 promises a unique and accessible culinary experience.





The event boasts a diverse range of well-established and emerging food brands, offering a variety of flavours and culinary delights. Visitors can enjoy performances by celebrities, participate in masterclasses led by distinguished chefs, and explore a dedicated Kids Zone, an ice skating rink, a Gaming Truck, and more. Palate Fest 2023 is a must-visit for food lovers looking to indulge in an array of culinary experiences, making it a fantastic weekend getaway for the whole family.

When: 18th & 19th November, 2023

Where: Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Central Delhi

Price: Tickets start at INR 249



Kolkata Food Festival at Radisson Blu Marina Hotel Connaught Place

Imagine relishing the best of Kolkata's street food right in the heart of New Delhi. The Radisson Blu Marina Hotel Connaught Place brings you the Kolkata Street Food Festival, a celebration of Bengal's culture and cuisine. Renowned chefs have meticulously curated a special selection of dishes, faithfully recreating the flavours and traditions of the region.





From beloved classics that everyone adores to hidden culinary gems representing Bengali traditions, this 12-day food festival at Fifty9 promises something for everyone. The extensive menu showcases a masterpiece of flavours from Bengal, featuring a rich variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights prepared using authentic traditional methods and ingredients. Don't miss this opportunity to savour the authentic essence of Kolkata's street food.

When: 1st November-12th November. 7:00 pm to 11: 00 pm

Where: Fifty9 at the Radisson Blu Marina Hotel in Connaught Place, New Delhi

Giants of Jazz at The Piano Man

For music and food enthusiasts, The Piano Man is bringing back the highly anticipated Giants of Jazz festival, and it promises to be a soulful feast for all. This edition features not one, but two spectacular events, with the first edition taking place from 1st to 5th November 2023, and 2nd edition from 12th to 18th December 2023. The festival offers an incredible lineup with three venues, eight international bands, and a total of fifteen performances. The venues include The Piano Man Safdarjung, The Piano Man Gurugram, and The Piano Man New Delhi. The festival brings together the finest jazz musicians from around the world, making it a dream come true for jazz aficionados.





As you savour the mesmerising tunes of jazz, you can also relish delectable food and beverages provided by The Piano Man's exquisite culinary offerings. With this musical and gastronomic extravaganza, you're in for a delightful and harmonious experience.





So, mark your calendars, and get ready to embark on a culinary and musical journey that will leave you with lasting memories and satisfied taste buds.