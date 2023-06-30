Travelling is fun, but what's not enjoyable is falling sick on a vacation. It's easy to succumb to the temptation of indulging in every culinary delight that comes our way. However, for those dedicated to their diet and health goals, maintaining discipline while travelling can be challenging. And, God forbid, falling ill due to unhygienic food can put a damper on the joy of holidaying. The good news is that with a few simple strategies, you can stay true to your diet on the go and stay fit. Let's explore some foods that you should try to avoid to continue savouring new experiences.

Here are 7 Foods to Avoid While Traveling:

1. Limit Caffeine Intake:

Caffeine is often what we seek when we are sleep-deprived and in need of an energy boost. However, excessive consumption of sugary and caffeinated teas and coffees can lead to dehydration and an energy crash. Opt for herbal tea or green tea instead. These beverages are mildly caffeinated and mostly sugar-free. You can even bring your own green tea bags or a pack of herbal tea leaves.

2. Go Easy on the Alcohol:

Alcohol during a vacation may seem like a must. However, overindulging can have detrimental effects on your diet and health. If you must drink, try to avoid cocktails containing fructose syrup and excessive sugar. Additionally, consuming too much alcohol can dehydrate your body and leave you feeling drained.

3. Say No to Fried Food:

Consuming excessively greasy or oily foods while travelling can disrupt your digestion and leave you feeling uncomfortable. It's best to avoid fried foods with high oil content and opt for dishes that are grilled, sauteed, steamed, or roasted.

4. Walk Past the Street Stalls:

Exploring the local flavours is one of our missions while visiting a new city or country. And there's no better way to experience it than by sampling the street food. However, not all street food stalls meet hygiene standards and they could harbour harmful bacteria. Trust your gut feeling and walk away from stalls that look unhygienic.

5. Desert the Desserts:

The sight of attractive candies, chocolates, and pastries can make anyone weak in the knees. But it's important to gather the courage and steer clear of them or share them with your fellow travellers. Consuming too many sweets can make you lose energy quickly.

6. Reduce Processed Foods:

Processed foods often lack essential nutrients and can be high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and artificial additives. When travelling, avoid pre-packaged meals, fast food, and heavily processed snacks. Instead, opt for whole food options like salads, lean protein, and fruits that provide nourishment and keep you feeling satisfied.

7. Minimise High-Sugar Beverages:

It's easy to quench your thirst with sugary sodas, energy drinks, or sweetened fruit juices while on the go. However, these beverages are often loaded with empty calories and can contribute to weight gain. Choose water, unsweetened herbal teas, or freshly squeezed juices to stay hydrated and nourished without the added sugars.

Maintaining a healthy diet while travelling is a balancing act, but with a conscious effort, it can be achieved, making vacations all about fun.