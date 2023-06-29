Alcohol remains one of the most sought-after companions for a 'spirited' night out. Whether it's a celebration or just a meeting with friends, alcohol marks its attendance and makes its presence felt. But the age-old question of whether to eat before or after consuming alcohol has puzzled many partygoers. We often hear conflicting suggestions, leaving us wondering what is actually better. Mixologist Nitin Tewari sheds some light on the matter, helping us plan our boozy adventure. In an Instagram post, he explained the science behind alcohol absorption in the body and how alcohol leaves its effect on the mind and body.





Also Read: 6 Foods That Are Best Served With Beer

Understanding Alcohol Absorption:

Nitin Tewari explains, "When we take the first sip of alcohol, it first reaches the stomach. If we have eaten something before drinking, the stomach is busy breaking down the food. As a result, alcohol remains in the stomach for a longer duration."

The Role Of The Stomach:

The stomach does absorb alcohol but at a slower rate as compared to the small intestine. This means that if we haven't eaten anything, the alcohol swiftly passes through the stomach and reaches the small intestine, which has a bigger surface area, allowing for quicker absorption of alcohol into the bloodstream.

Alcohol's Journey And Its Effects:

As alcohol enters the bloodstream, it travels to the heart and brain, where it exudes its intoxicating effects. If you drink on an empty stomach, the alcohol bypasses the stomach's long processing time and reaches the small intestine directly. This means, the alcohol gets absorbed rapidly, intoxicating us faster.





Also Read: Too Much Alcohol Could Reduce Vitamin A Levels in Your Body

Drinking Alcohol On Empty Stomach -

Drinking on an empty stomach heightens the impact of alcohol. The absence of food in the stomach results in a faster absorption rate, leading to more pronounced and faster alcoholic effects. This explains why people who consume alcohol without eating beforehand often experience the effects more intensely and get drunk faster.

Drinking Alcohol On A Fuller Stomach -

Eating before consuming alcohol can significantly alter the experience. Food acts as a protective barrier, slowing down the absorption of alcohol in the small intestine. By delaying the absorption process, food consumption effectively mitigates the rapid rise of alcohol in the bloodstream. This means that if you have a meal before drinking, you can enjoy the moderate effects of your alcoholic beverages for a longer time.

Finding The Balance:

While it's essential to consider the impact of food on alcohol absorption, it's equally important to strike a balance. Drinking on an empty stomach may lead to intensified and faster intoxication while consuming food before alcohol can help slow down its effects. Striking a balance between enjoying a meal and savouring alcoholic beverages is key to a responsible and enjoyable drinking experience. In the end, the choice is yours.





Also Read: Hangover Got You Down? Try These 6 Home Remedies for Quick Relief





But if you decide to pay heed to the suggestions of health experts, a light meal of carbohydrates and proteins before drinking and light snacking during drinking is the ideal situation to get a good buzz without getting drunk and to also avoid the pesky hangover the next day.