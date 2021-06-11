A melting pot of adrenaline and excitement, the football season is finally here! As the matches start, there is no doubt that all the nail-biting and game anxiety is going to make us super hungry. If there is one thing we love more than the game itself, it is the snacks that you get to binge. Even though this time we won't get to enjoy the moment with our friends and family, that doesn't mean you can't still go to town on a couple of samosas here and there.

Check Out These Snacks For The Perfect Game Night Binge:

Chilli Chicken/Paneer

Everybody loves a good chilli chicken or paneer, even potato for that matter. They are extremely easy to prepare and the three varieties are an added bonus. You can even dowse it with a little bit of honey and sesame seeds to get the perfect honey chilli chicken/paneer. A perfectly spicy dish for a spicy game.





Nachos

Nachos are probably the most common finger food. They are easy to grab and loaded with all our favourite things - chips, cheese and salsa. On those rare occasions when you feel like going that additional mile, top it off with some meat or corn for an added kick.

(Also Read:Craving For Nachos? Don't Forget To Pair Them With This Delicious Cheese Sauce)





Chicken/Paneer Tikka

Probably the most common starter ordered in India, tikkas are the perfect snack to devour while the match is going on. Roast it on skewers with some bell peppers and tomato for a fancier effect.





Cutlets

You can never go wrong with anything fried. A filling of potatoes, peas and spices covered in a crunchy outer layer made of besan batter and bread crumbs, cutlets are always a game night hit. Enjoy it with chutney or ketchup and it will be just perfect.





(Also Read:Easy Snacks Recipe: Pair Your Evening Cup Of Chai Or Coffee With These Delish Sooji Cutlets)





Fries/Popcorn

This is for all the people who want to do the bare minimum but still need a good amount of snacks to last them the entire game. You can jazz them up by buttering the popcorn and sprinkling some peri peri masala or topping off the fries with cheese, sauces or even salsa.





Bread Pizza

Although most pizza places even deliver late at night, why bother ordering in when you can make your own. Top off your toasted bread with some readymade sauces and cheese, sprinkle some oregano on top and voila! you can have as much pizza as you want, whenever you want.





(Also Read:Cooking Hacks: Make Instant Bread Pizza On Pan When Craving Strikes At Odd Hours)





Chinese Bhel

Did you expect our trusty Chinese bhel to ditch the game binge? Certainly not. Crispy fried noodles tossed around in crunchy vegetables and sauces is enough to make our mouth water on a normal day too. Whip it up in just 10 minutes and enjoy it for the rest of the game.





Hungry yet? Let us know which of these game night snacks will you be opting for from tonight!