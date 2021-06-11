It is no secret that Indians live their tandoori dishes. From a street shop to a fancy restaurant- we find tandoori foods and tandoori food lovers at every nook and corner across the country. In fact, not finding a tandoor oven in an Indian restaurant is almost as impossible as not finding vada pav on the streets of Mumbai! What makes tandoori dishes different from gas-stove cooked ones is the earthy taste and signature smoky flavour - and the heavenly aroma is an add-on to that. From a closed-door homely feast to the grandest of the events - tandoori food items are a must on every dinner menu. And the best part is you can easily make it at home, thanks too in the healthiest way possible, thanks to the grilling technique.
Considering the popularity, we have brought you some of the most popular tandoori dishes that tug at our heartstrings. Take a look:
Tandoori Chicken:
Tandoori Paneer:
Tandoori Naan:
Fish Tikka:
Tandoori Mushrooms:
Big whole mushrooms first marinated in pool of spices, then skewed and lastly roasted in the tandoor is what we like to see on the plate. Served with fried onions and chutney, they are an absolute delight for our palate.
Seekh Kebab:
Tandoori Gobi:
Tandoori gobi makes for an excellent starter or snack. Cauliflower florets are first marinated in a mixture of yoghurt and a variety of spices such as red chilli, garam masala, coriander powder and much more. It is then grilled in a tandoor and ready to be devoured.
Chicken Tikka:
Apart from being one of the most popular starters across the country, chicken tikka is actually famous on a global level. In a standard tandoori dish manner, the chicken is first marinated in a mixture of spices and then grilled to perfection in the tandoor. Its famous smoky aroma is very had to miss!
Tandoori Malai Tikka
Chicken pieces marinated in yoghurt, spices and cream; apart from being ridiculously delicious, it is an absolute visual treat for your plate.
Already slurping? Try each of them and let us know your favourite.