It is no secret that Indians live their tandoori dishes. From a street shop to a fancy restaurant- we find tandoori foods and tandoori food lovers at every nook and corner across the country. In fact, not finding a tandoor oven in an Indian restaurant is almost as impossible as not finding vada pav on the streets of Mumbai! What makes tandoori dishes different from gas-stove cooked ones is the earthy taste and signature smoky flavour - and the heavenly aroma is an add-on to that. From a closed-door homely feast to the grandest of the events - tandoori food items are a must on every dinner menu. And the best part is you can easily make it at home, thanks too in the healthiest way possible, thanks to the grilling technique.

Considering the popularity, we have brought you some of the most popular tandoori dishes that tug at our heartstrings. Take a look:

Tandoori Chicken:

Let's admit it- the very word tandoori reminds us of tandoori chicken. This specific dish definitely has a huge fanbase of its own. Juicy chicken chunks, marinated in yoghurt and a pool of spices and then grilled - tandoori chicken can make anyone slurp! If chicken pieces are not doing it for you, there is an entire chicken too! The wonderful Tandoori Murgh is perfect to be shared with your friends and family Check out the full recipe for Tandoori Chicken here

Tandoori Paneer:

The vegetarian equivalent of tandoori chicken, tandoori paneer defines indulgence. They make for excellent starters at any gathering and are usually served with tandoor roasted bell peppers and chutney.

Tandoori Naan:

A traditional Indian thali is incomplete without naan. In fact, it is one of the most ordered foods in any Indian restaurant. From butter naan to garlic naan - we love having this flatbread in every possible way. And it tastes the best when paired with some spicy, thick gravy - butter chicken and kadhai paneer for instance.

Fish Tikka:

Another show-stealer at any gathering, fish tikka is prepared by marinating fish fillets and then roasting in a tandoor oven. The slightly crusty exterior with its divine spicy flavour makes fish tikka just irresistible for all. Click here for the full recipe.

Tandoori Mushrooms:

Big whole mushrooms first marinated in pool of spices, then skewed and lastly roasted in the tandoor is what we like to see on the plate. Served with fried onions and chutney, they are an absolute delight for our palate.





Seekh Kebab:

Kebabs are one of the most popular finger foods in India, especially during a match session or a party. The process includes mixing minced meat with spices and herbs and sticking it to skewers before grilling it in a tandoor. The spicy and smoke-y kebabs are an absolute crowd-pleaser.







Tandoori Gobi:

Tandoori gobi makes for an excellent starter or snack. Cauliflower florets are first marinated in a mixture of yoghurt and a variety of spices such as red chilli, garam masala, coriander powder and much more. It is then grilled in a tandoor and ready to be devoured.





Chicken Tikka:

Apart from being one of the most popular starters across the country, chicken tikka is actually famous on a global level. In a standard tandoori dish manner, the chicken is first marinated in a mixture of spices and then grilled to perfection in the tandoor. Its famous smoky aroma is very had to miss!





Tandoori Malai Tikka

Chicken pieces marinated in yoghurt, spices and cream; apart from being ridiculously delicious, it is an absolute visual treat for your plate.





Already slurping? Try each of them and let us know your favourite.