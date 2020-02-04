Ever Heard Of Butter Chicken Burger? Use Your Leftover Butter Chicken To Make This Delicious Treat

SEARCH
Butter Chicken! The name is enough for anyone to slurp a little. Here's an interesting twist to the classic Indian curry.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: February 04, 2020 17:22 IST

Butter chicken is one of the most popular dishes of Indian cuisine that doesn't need any introduction. This popular Indian dish is also super hit in western countries too. Let's agree on the fact that butter chicken can easily unite non-vegetarians across the country and even abroad. The creamy curry, also known as Murgh Makhani, is an all-mood food that has tender chicken pieces laced in a spice mix and cooked in a flavourful and creamy tomato curry that no one can ever resist. And while butter chicken might look like a rich festive feast, it is quite a versatile one. One can pair it with choice of Indian bread or toss it with cooked rice.

(Also Read: 21 Butter Chicken Places In Delhi-NCR You Shouldn't Miss)

Since butter chicken itself is a celebration call, there would always be some left if it is cooked a night before. And that simply means there's ample scope of experimenting with the leftover curry. Did you know that there's a lot that you can do with your leftover butter chicken?! The classic butter chicken that you have been swooning over can be relished in a different style too.

ng8jlek
Imagine the flavourful, creamy curry with juicy chicken chunks stuffed between cooked buns and made into a delicious burger. Interesting, right? This butter chicken burger would make for a stellar evening snack. In this recipe of butter chicken twin burgers, the butter chicken gravy and chicken tikkas have been freshly cooked separately from the scratch, placed between toasted buns along with onions and iceberg lettuce and served hot. However, you can use the leftover butter chicken as well. Serve with fries and the gravy for a wholesome meal that would be an absolute crowd pleaser across kids and adults.

Let us know how you liked the recipe in the comments section below.

