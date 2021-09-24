When it comes to street food, Indian vendors think of plenty of unique and interesting creations. Recently, we had come across a video of a chaat created with Mango Dolly ice cream. The bizarre preparation from Gujarat grabbed eyeballs and left Twitter users with mixed thoughts. Similarly, a picture of a weird milkshake created with Maggi noodles too left a bad aftertaste for internet users. And now, Kulhad Pizza is the latest creation from Surat which has divided the internet. Take a look:











Pizza is a dish that never goes out of style. We have seen many different recipes created with the classic pizza flavour - be it a fusion pizza burger or a pizza Naan. However, this street-style Kulhad Pizza gave the Italian dish a desi twist.





Kulhad refers to a small cup made with clay, usually used for serving tea or any Indian dessert such as Phirni. In this case, the Kulhad was recreated with a pizza filling.

Kulhad is generally used to serve tea in India.

The video of the Kulhad Pizza was shared on YouTube by Aamchi Mumbai, where it has received over 2 million views. The unique street-style Kulhad Pizza was from Chaat Corner, a street food stall in the Adajan area of Surat, Gujarat. First, a pizza mixture was prepared with sweet corn, paneer, capsicum, tomato and small bits of pizza crust. Then, a Kulhad was filled up with this mixture, topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. This process was repeated after which the Kulhad was placed in the microwave to let everything cook.





Twitter users remained divided about the street-style Kulhad Pizza. While some thought it was an interesting idea, others did not understand the need to create such a dish.





Take a look at the reactions:

This is not the only pizza dish to have gone viral in the recent past. Twitter users had encountered a recipe called 'Pizza in a cone'. It was similar to the idea of the Kulhad Pizza, except that the outer cone was made with pizza dough and thus was edible as well. Click here to read more about it.





What did you think of the Kulhad Pizza? Would you try this weird dish? Tell us what you think in the comments below.