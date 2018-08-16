Xero Degrees In CP Serves Pizza In A Jar That Is Too Cute To Miss

Highlights Eating food right out of jars is the new cool trend these days

There happens to be a new entrant in the league - pizza in a jar

If you're a chees-aholic, this is the place to be at

Eating food right out of jars is the new cool trend these days. You must have heard about cake in a jar, salad in a jar, et al; however, there happens to be a new entrant in the league - pizza in a jar. Yes, you read that right! As intriguing as it may sound, this concept of serving pizza inside a jar is quite fancy. Nestled in the happening area of Connaught Place, Xero Degrees is a quaint little cafe, which is taking the pizza game to another level. If you're a chees-aholic, this is the place to be at.





(Also Read: Know These Exotic Varieties Of Pizza And Order Like A Pro)





A post shared by NiKaShYa ViVeK (@vivek_nikashya) on Aug 5, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

This place has bit of a space crunch; however, it doesn't compromise on the quality and quantity of the food that it offers. Both vegetarians and non-vegetarians have a plenty of options to choose from; but, their signature dish remains to be the ever-so cheesy pizza in a jar. Stuffed with bite-sized pieces of base crumbs and topped with a melange of sauces and thick melted cheese, this delight is sure to tantalise your taste buds and is quite filling as well. The non-vegetarian version of this dish consists of chicken pieces that are too succulent. The generous topping of chilli flakes and oregano seasoning on the dish adds a nice piquant aroma and flavour. The entire jar is bursting with flavours, which can get you drooling in just no time.





Other than this, you can also try their cheesy fries that are also served in a long glass jar. The best part about this place is that all the dishes on the menu are quite reasonable and won't burn a hole in your pocket. So, you can definitely shortlist this place for your month-end days.





(Also Read: 10 Best Pizza Recipes)





Cheesy fries are also served in a long glass jar





All the pizza lovers out there, head to this place and get ready for a new culinary experience.





What: Xero Degrees





Where: L-23/9, Middle Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi





When: 12:30 PM to 11 PM





Speciality: Pizza In A Jar





Cost For Two: INR 700







