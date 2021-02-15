Ever Tried Baida Pav? This Street Food From Mumbai Will Become Your New Favourite Breakfast

Baida pav can be put together in no time

If you have ever been to Mumbai, you would know that the city is a foodie's dream come true. From the chaat specialities of Chowpatty to the biryanis of Khau Galli, the city's cuisine is a melting pot of local and foreign influences. And yet, no discussion about Mumbai's food is complete without the mention of pav. The ubiquitous bread that is served with a range of dishes like bhaji, misal, keema and anda. The softness of pav helps undercut the hotness of the Maharashtrian curries, and also balance out the heaviness of meat and eggs. While it pairs well with a range of dishes, it could also be a 'piece de resistance' on its own. Baida pav is one fine example. Baida is another word for eggs. Most of you may have tried baida roti; baida pav is also something similar except here the roti is replaced by pav.





The simple process of baida pav is what makes it one of our all-time favourite street foods. All you need are some pav, some eggs, chillies, coriander leaves, black pepper, salt, butter and milk. You can add or omit ingredients as per your convenience. First of all, you would have to make a runny mixture of eggs and other spices, condiments and herbs. Take the pav and dip it in the egg mixture. Finally, roast this eggy pav on skillet greased with butter. Call it a desi cousin of French toast or whatever but we are obsessed with this recipe and its simple yet flavourful appeal. If you do not have pav, you can also use bread slices with crusts removed. Cook on both sides, until it is crispy brown and cooked through. You can completely rule out the spices, cook the bread with eggs and have it with honey too.

Eggs are touted to be the best bio-available source of protein. Protein helps build muscle, keep you satiated and is also good for your skin, hair and nails. If you are bored with your regular sunny side ups and omelettes, this is one delish way you can experiment with. Experts recommend eating a good amount of protein for breakfast, as it keeps you full and prevents you from bingeing unnecessarily.





Baida pav is a simple recipe you can try any morning



Here is the step-by-step recipe of baida pav that you can try at home.





Let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







