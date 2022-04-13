We all love omelette in breakfast. Eggs mixed well with vegetables and fried to perfection, omelette is easy to make and fulfilling to the core. You can have omelette as is or pair it with roti, bread and put together a complete meal. You can also make egg curry with omelette. In fact, it is so versatile that you can have omelette for breakfast, lunch and also dinner. But have you ever tried omelette without eggs? You read that right. There's a variation of the versatile omelette recipe that includes no eggs in it. And that is called veg omelette. You might wonder how can we make omelette without eggs, right? This is why we bring a recipe that will help you find answer to all your queries.





Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar took to Instagram to share this unique veg omelette recipe. You can prepare this dish in less than half-an-hour and put together a wholesome breakfast in just no time. So, what are you waiting for? Keep all your cooking essentials handy as we will take you through the unique veg omelette recipe. Take a look.





Omelette is one of the heathiest recipes out there for breakfast.

Here's Veg Omelette Recipe For You - Recipe By Chef Ranveer Brar:

To make the dish, we need to first add oil or butter in a pan and saute onion, green chillies, ginger and tomato in it. After a while, add freshly chopped coriander leaves and saute.





Now, you have to add a ladleful of batter to it and spread it evenly. This batter (replaces the eggs) is prepared by mixing trimmed bread slice, besan, maida, salt, sugar, saffron water, milk, baking soda and butter. Whisk well to avoid any lump.





After adding the batter to the sauted veggies, cook it well and add grated cheese to it. Serve hot with some charred tomatoes and potatoes by the side.





That's not all. Chef Ranveer also shared the recipe of how to make the popular bread omelette with a veg omelette.

Watch the detailed recipe below:

Try this dish for breakfast and do let us know how you liked it.