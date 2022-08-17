Makhana is a top-tier Indian snack. You can roast it, mix it with masalas, toss it in a curry, or even make something sweet. Makhana is the one thing that is affordable and easy to cook too. Plus, you can find it in any local market and even supermarket. But have you ever wondered where do these small treats come from? Well, they certainly don't come out of a tree or a fruit. There is a huge and tedious method with which makhanas are made. Recently, a viral video showing how farmers harvest makhanas surfaced, and this video has left the internet divided.





The seeds of the makhanas are grown on a leaf. The farmers then have to gather those seeds and clean them in water. Later they are sun-dried. After they are dried, they are quickly whacked over a high flame so that the black shells break and a white puff emerges. In a video uploaded by food vlogger @foodieincarnate, we can see the entire process of this. The farmers can be seen taking out the seeds and cleaning them in a mud-filled pond. Later, they are also seen stomping on the seeds with their foot. Because of this, many people have given mixed reactions to its making. Take a look at the video here:





Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 1.2 million times and has 62.5k likes and several comments. One person wrote, "Never going to eat them again." Another person said, "After watching this, I can't eat them. Before this, I would have eaten them without thinking." Someone also added, "Isn't this an unhygienic process of making makhanas?"





In comparison to these comments, many people appreciated the hard work of the farmers. One user wrote, "Hats off to you farmers. Salute and thank you for our favourite healthy snack." Another user wrote, "So much hard work for these fox nuts. Salute to those hardworking men." A third person also added, "No wonder it is so expensive. So much hard work, but I hope these people get a good amount for their work."





What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below.



