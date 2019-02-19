Highlights You can put instant coffee to much more use than you thought

Instant coffee can be added to chocolate desserts to boost flavour

Instant coffee is a great ingredient to add flavour to snacks and goodies

Instant coffee powder doesn't make the best cups of coffee, but it is certainly a life-saver when you need a boost of caffeine to match the levels of cortisol in the body. Instant coffee may not be able to replicate the taste and aroma that coffee beans offer, but it is more popular, as it is cheaper and easier to use. All you need is hot water, cream or milk and a sweetener of your choice to prepare a cup of instant coffee, and you're good to go! But, did you know that instant coffee can be put to more culinary uses than just using it in hot beverage? Besides preparing a whole range of homemade coffee-flavoured treats, snacks and goodies, instant coffee can also be used as a flavour enhancer and even as an ingredient in meat marinades.





Once you realise this relatively unrealised potential of instant coffee, you can experiment with the ingredient and come up with more uses for it. It's a fun ingredient to cook with, once you know how to put it to good use.





Here Is Everything You Can Do With Instant Coffee, Besides Drinking It:

1. Add It To Chocolate Desserts To Boost Flavour

A little espresso powder dissolved in warm water can boost that chocolaty flavour in your brownies and cakes. That's a trick that all bakers, big and small, use, to make their chocolate desserts taste extra flavourful and rich. If you're worried that by adding espresso powder, your chocolate dessert may start tasting of coffee, rest assured because that doesn't happen. This is why instant coffee is such an ingenious addition to chocolate cakes and brownies.

Also Read: 8 Best Coffee Recipes | Easy Coffee Recipes





2. Make Flavoured Granola

Want a flavoured granola? Coffee is your answer! Just a few tablespoons of instant coffee powder (quantity depending on the roast) does the trick and transforms your plain and boring homemade granola to a coffee-flavoured snack that you can munch on, guilt-free.





2. Add It Your Breakfast Oatmeal Or Smoothie Bowl

Don't have time to sip on your daily cup of joe in the morning? Simply add instant coffee powder to your breakfast oatmeal or smoothie bowl and get your caffeine load on! You can add it to both hot and cold oatmeal and even to your jar of overnight oats. Talk about a perfect start to the day!





Also Read: Here's How You Can Make Cafe-Style Cold Brew Coffee At Home





Instant Coffee powder can be put to numerous uses

3. Make Coffee-Flavoured Ice Pops

Got bored of sipping on cold brews? Simply freeze it and slurp on the delicious coffee-flavoured ice pops! You can also sprinkle instant coffee powder or espresso powder atop your bowl of vanilla ice-cream to add some instant flavour to it.





4. Add It To Marinades And Dry Rubs

A number of meat marinades and dry rubs include espresso powder. This one is for steak lovers who love to cook their own red meats. Brewed instant coffee is added to marinades for steaks and is also added to dry rubs along with a number of spices like chilli, cumin, pepper etc.





5. Make A Whole Range Of Coffee-Flavoured Baked Goodies

Coffee-cakes and cookies, coffee mousse, mocha pudding and mocha brownies are just a few examples of coffee-flavoured goodies that you can treat yourself to. Once you get comfortable with baking with coffee powder, the possibilities are endless!





Know of more creatively delicious ways of using instant coffee powder in the kitchen? Let us know in the comments below!







