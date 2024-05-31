Dining out with your family is always a special feeling. It's the perfect opportunity to unwind and spend quality time with your loved ones while satisfying your stomach. The excitement of dining with family is so great that we often start planning in advance which restaurant to visit. If you have kids, you may even search for places that offer kid-friendly menus or a play area where your tiny tots can keep themselves occupied as you indulge in delicious food. If you're on a similar quest and reside in Bengaluru, you've come to the right place. Here, we have collated a list of the top ten family-friendly restaurants in the city that are perfect for enjoying delicious food with your loved ones.

Here Are 10 Family-Friendly Restaurants In Bengaluru You Must Try:

1. The Rogue Elephant

Don't want to miss out on the amazing weather while enjoying your meal? The Rogue Elephant is the place to be. The restaurant offers a serene outdoor dining experience where you're surrounded by nature, with ample open space for your kids to play. Some of the must-try dishes here include Teriyaki Chicken Wings, Home-Style Mutton Curry, Hummus With Grilled Meat, and Pasta Susana.

What: The Rogue Elephant

Where: 93, Kanakapura Road, Mohammedan Block, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

When: 11:30 am - 9 pm

Cost For Two: INR 1200 (approx)

2. Toscano

Toscano has been the go-to destination for Italian food lovers in Bengaluru. Situated in Ashok Nagar, this eatery boasts an extensive menu featuring authentic Italian delicacies. When visiting, you've got to try their Bruschetta Platter, Rustica Pizza, Ravioli, and Risotto. And don't forget the delectable Kahlua Mousse! Toscano has a lively atmosphere, making it a great place to enjoy a hearty meal with your family.

What: Toscano

Where: 24, Vittal Mallya Road, KG Halli, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

When: 11 am - 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 1800 (approx)

3. Lifetree

If you're in the mood for lip-smacking vegetarian Indian food, simply head to Lifetree. From starters like Palak Patta Chaat and Achaari Mushroom to main course dishes like Bharwan Aloo and Bhindi Do Pyaaza, their menu has it all. The restaurant has a pool by its side and is situated on the rooftop which further enhances the dining experience. It's a wonderful place for family get-togethers.

What: Lifetree

Where: 4th Floor, Melange Astris, 1, Langford Gardens, Bengaluru

When: 8 am - 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 1700 (approx)

4. Qissa

Are your loved ones in the mood for Middle Eastern cuisine? Look no further than Qissa. Located in the bustling Indiranagar area, the restaurant has a carefully curated menu featuring the best of Middle Eastern food. Whether it's the crispy falafels, juicy shish taouk, or wholesome hot mezze platter, they all taste incredibly divine. To end your meal on a sweet note, opt for the mouth-watering baklava or kunafa.

What: Qissa

Where: 46, 9th Main, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

When: 1 pm - 12 am

Cost For Two: INR 1800 (approx)

5. Krazzy Fold's

If you're looking for a place with delicious food on a budget, Krazzy Fold's is the ideal destination. The restaurant has quirky interiors with walls adorned with vintage items and several mirrors. Your tiny tots can stay busy identifying them while you enjoy your meal. From their menu, we recommend you try their Paneer Tacos, Chipotle Pasta, Stuffed Chicken, and also the Churros. Trust us, your kids are going to love this place!

What: Krazzy Fold's

Where: 5th Floor, 278/A, 9th Main Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

When: 12 pm - 10:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 950 (approx)

6. Sanchez

Another family restaurant worth trying in Bengaluru is Sanchez. Here, you can treat yourself to classic Mexican dishes along with refreshing beverages. The menu is elaborate and will leave you spoiled for choice. Some of our top picks include Chipotle Chicken Empanadas, Mexican Prawn Tacos, Pasilla Tenderloin Burrito Bowl, and Chicken Fajitas. And yes, do not forget to try their mouth-watering Tres Leches and Cajeta Flan from the dessert section.

What: Sanchez

Where: UB City, 204, Vittal Mallya Road, KG Halli, D' Souza Layout, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

When: 11:30 am - 10:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 2500 (approx)

7. Indian Durbar

Indian Durbar is the perfect place to celebrate special occasions with your family. The restaurant celebrates the royal flavours of India, with each dish crafted to perfection. The ambience exudes elegance, making you feel like you're dining like royalty. From their menu, we highly recommend trying their Galouti Kebab, Awadhi Gosht Biryani, Nalli Nihari, Sunahari Seekh, Chandni Murgh, Nawabi Kofta, among other options. Satisfy your sweet tooth with Gulkand Rasmalai.

What: Indian Durbar

Where: Conrad Bengaluru, 25/3, Kensington Rd, Halasuru

When: 7 pm - 11:30 pm

Cost For Two: INR 3500 (approx)

8. Tom's

Tom's has been serving mouth-watering food to patrons since 1983. This iconic restaurant offers authentic Mangalorean dishes that'll leave you yearning for more. The ambience here is vibrant, with comfortable seating arrangements suitable for larger families. From the tantalising Mutton Ghee Roast to Vindaloo and flavourful Chicken Sukka, this place offers a carefully curated menu that will satisfy the foodie inside you. So, make sure to stop by this restaurant when passing by Brigade Road.

What: Tom's

Where: 002, Raheja Chancery, 133, Brigade Road, Bengaluru

When: 11 am - 4 pm, 7 pm - 10:45 pm

Cost For Two: INR 1400 (approx)

9. The Fisherman's Wharf

When in Bengaluru, you cannot leave without visiting The Fisherman's Wharf. From the moment you arrive here, you'll be mesmerised by how stunning the restaurant is. With shacks and greenery all around, this place is perfect for a gathering with your family. They also have a dedicated play area for kids. When here, indulge in mouth-watering Goan delicacies such as Goan Crab Curry, Prawn Pulao, Squid Tempura, and Goan Masala, among others.

What: The Fisherman's Wharf

Where: Hobli, Ambalipura Village, Varthur, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru

When: 12 pm - 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 1900 (approx)

10. Loya

If you're looking for a true fine dining experience with your family, consider visiting Loya at the Taj West End. This restaurant offers traditional Indian delicacies that will surely tantalise your taste buds. From Paneer Zaatar, Loya Dum Murg, Kunni Murg, and Gosht Biryani, to Dal Jhakiya, the menu has it all. The dessert section on the menu is as exciting as the food. Indulge in delectable Banarasi Bread Pudding or Badana Pearls.

What: Loya

Where: Taj West End, Race Course Road, High Grounds, Bengaluru

When: 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm, 7:30 pm - 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 3500 (approx)