Farm Fresh and Flavourful, Olive's New Menu Is A Celebration Of 15 Years Of Its Culinary Legacy

Olive has been one of capital's most sought-after restaurants

Olive has recently turned fifteen and the newly curated menu is a befitting ode to the restaurant's glorious years in the industry. With some new recipes clubbed with classics, Olive's new menu is a treat for patrons who have loved the restaurant for its avant-garde preparations and farm-to-table offerings. Olive has been one of capital's most sought-after restaurants that manage to fuse together good food, rustic old-world charm, mood-lifting music and art.





Chef Dhruv Oberoi, Head Chef Olive Qutub shares, "In the new menu, we continue to deeply focus on blending the best of culinary techniques, which have taste and modern presentation at heart, and celebrate the biodiversity of India."

We were also told by chef Pranav that they have sourced ingredients like cheese from the Himalayas, caviars from Russia and grains from the North-East to make sure what is served feels every bit authentic and fresh. The menu is split in categories of Flora, Fauna and Marine. Flora comprises all things summery and rejuvenating, while the marine section is filled with innovative seafood preparations. Fauna has some exquisite meat and poultry options that make an impressive landing.

We tried their #15AndFabulous menu recently and we started with a bowl of very soothing corn soup. Rich and wholesome, this soup is ideal for the nippy weather that is upon us. You have to try the cheese souffle; if you identify as a cheese lover. Soft and mystical, this twice baked cheese and egg custard is served with chilli jam, candied walnut and cheese veloute.

(Also Read: Review: Dragonfly Makes An Impressive Landing At Delhi's Newest Culinary Hotspot - Aerocity)





Cheese souffle



Next, we tried the chayote squash & foxtail millet (tender squash from the hills of North-East India served with super grain- millet); grainy, leafy and flavourful, this salad tastes like summer in your mouth. If you have a penchant for pungent, you can go for white asparagus and horseradish (shavings of white asparagus with balsamic-cooked grapes served with creamy horseradish panna cotta, fresh horseradish, herb salsa and sunflower seeds). The fresh horseradish used in the dish may prove to be a tad overpowering for few. The dish is fairly well-balanced otherwise. Another highlight from the 'flora' section was the ricotta and colocasia tortellini. The creamy pasta's love affair with arbi or colocasia leaves and water spinach is sure to strike a chord with many.





(Also Read: New Restaurants Alert: Check Out These Amazing New Restaurants In Delhi NCR And Mumbai)





Chayote and Foxtail millet salad







We also tried the Toyusu market octopus. We were told that it is one of Olive's most loved dishes, and we do perhaps understand why. From textures, colours to flavours, the Toyusu market octopus won us over on so many accounts. The slightly spicy mojo picon puree mingles excellently well with the creamy sous-vide cooked octopus and the char-cooked pimentos. The final dish is topped with octopus crisps.





Toyusu Market octopus







Another Olive classic we went for was the bruleed Chilean sea bass (fillet of sea bass in fermented barley-tahini-marinade, celeriac puree, hibiscus leaf and puffed barley crunch). Soft, succulent and splendid, if you happen to be a fish lover, you can try this bruleed preparation.

The pork belly and cherry (caramel-glazed slow-braised Belgian pork belly served with pickled beets, cherry puree, hibiscus leaves and crispy pork skin) also impresses for the tinge of sweet fused with rich pork meat.







Where: 6-8 Kalka Das marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Price For Two: INR 4,000













