Fast Food And Cafe Convention Is Back, And Is Bigger And Better In Every Way! Details Inside

The Fast Food Convention is back and foodies around the country can catch all the action at The Lalit Bangalore on 10th May 2018. After a successful first edition, the stage is set, yet again, to bring the who's who of the food industry to share ideas, engage in riveting discussions, and listen to the inspiring stories of their peers who are making it big in the circuit. This time the sessions would be taking up everything that has been up in food universe, from the newest trends to the ones that are on their way out. The convention also sets out to explore what needs to be on the radar of operators for future.Organiser George Mohan, Partner, Oddbox Business Solutions, seemed very kicked about the initiative and said, "we have built certain expectations from the industry based on the previous event and we have endeavoured to meet them all. For ourselves, we have set the bar a notch higher and are looking forward to some interesting conversations."The anticipation across the food circuit is quite evident, too. On asking about his expectations with the second edition of the event, Ajay Khanna, CEO, of Kwals Hospitality said, "going by the standards set up last year, I expect the convention to be a great learning experience for all and a fun place to meet the who's who of the QSR industry." Samir Kuckreja, Founder & CEO, Tasanaya Hospitality was all praise for the convention's aim to bring together industry veterans and newbies together too, he said, "the Fast Food & Cafe Convention will have sharing of insights & best practices by industry leaders, helping restaurants achieve profitable growth."Here are all the details you need to know about the event:What: Fast Food and Cafe ConventionWhen: 10th May 2018Where: The Lalit, Bengaluru, Kumara Krupa High Grounds, Next to CM Guest House, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001 Disclaimer: Disclosure: NDTV Food, is the online media partner of The Fast Food & Convention 2017.