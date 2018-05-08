Fast Food And Cafe Convention Is Back, And Is Bigger And Better In Every Way! Details Inside

The Fast Food Convention is back and foodies around the country can catch all the action at The Lalit Bangalore on 10th May 2018. After a successful first edition, the stage is set, yet again, to bring the who's who of the food industry to share ideas, engage in riveting discussions, and listen to the inspiring stories of their peers who are making it big in the circuit. This time the sessions would be taking up everything that has been up in food universe, from the newest trends to the ones that are on their way out. The convention also sets out to explore what needs to be on the radar of operators for future.
Organiser George Mohan, Partner, Oddbox Business Solutions, seemed very kicked about the initiative and said, "we have built certain expectations from the industry based on the previous event and we have endeavoured to meet them all. For ourselves, we have set the bar a notch higher and are looking forward to some interesting conversations."
The anticipation across the food circuit is quite evident, too. On asking about his expectations with the second edition of the event, Ajay Khanna, CEO, of Kwals Hospitality said, "going by the standards set up last year, I expect the convention to be a great learning experience for all and a fun place to meet the who's who of the QSR industry." Samir Kuckreja, Founder & CEO, Tasanaya Hospitality was all praise for the convention's aim to bring together industry veterans and newbies together too, he said, "the Fast Food & Cafe Convention will have sharing of insights & best practices by industry leaders, helping restaurants achieve profitable growth."
Multiple round table sessions, panel discussions, one-to-one meetings and lots more, the convention is aiming to address concerns, opportunities and best practices for the growth of the industry. Industry peers, too, are equally excited to gain insights from their competitors and colleagues. The bigwigs of the food industry who would be participating as speakers are Ajay Khanna of Kwal's hospitality; Ankur Gupta of Brewberry Hospitality; Biju Jose Thomas of Vasudev Adigas; Jayanath Narayan of Mani's Dum Biryani; Nabhojit Ghosh of Swiggy; Rohit Malhotra of Barcellos; Sohrab Sita Ram of Keventers; Samrat Reddy of Drunken Monkey; Unnat Verma of Pizza Hut; Varun Chowdhary of CG Corp Global; Shrey Aggrawal of Belgian Waffle and Co.; Rohit Aggarwal of Lite Bite Foods; Anurag Katriar of Degustibus Hospitality; Sourabh Kalra of Mc Donald's India, West and North; Samir Kuckreja of Tasanaya Hospitality; Tarun Bhasin, Ex CBO of Dunkin Donuts; Alok Pandey of Freshmenu; Tanu Ganguly of NDTV Food; Sahil Jain of Dine Out; and Niloy Chakrabarty of Wow Momos.
Here are all the details you need to know about the event:
What: Fast Food and Cafe Convention When: 10th May 2018 Where: The Lalit, Bengaluru, Kumara Krupa High Grounds, Next to CM Guest House, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001
Disclaimer: Disclosure: NDTV Food, is the online media partner of The Fast Food & Convention 2017.