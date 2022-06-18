This Sunday marks the special holiday where families get together to appreciate and celebrate the father figures in their lives! While the go-to way to celebrate any occasion is indulging in food, why not treat our fathers with something extra special? If you are looking for ways to show how much you appreciate your family member, then we suggest a handmade gift that you can prepare at home without any worries. This Father's Day, gift your loved ones some delicious homemade cookies! It doesn't matter if you're a baking pro or a beginner, these delicious cookies are super easy to make, allowing you to give your father a delicious and handmade gift.





Father's Day 2022: 5 Delicious Cookie Recipes To Celebrate The Occasion

1.Rose & Litchi Ganache Cookie







Who doesn't love a cream-filled cookie?! These cookies have a creamy rose-litchi flavoured ganache making them quite a delicious treat. Serve these with your evening tea or enjoy this as dessert.











Click here for the full recipe of Rose & Litchi Ganache Cookies.





2.Butter Cookies

The moment you bite into a cookie, an array of flavours explodes within. Moreover, these simple butter cookies require not more than a handful of ingredients and also have the simplest cooking method.







Click here for the full recipe for Butter Cookies.





3.Chocolate Fudge Cookie







Rich, chunky and loaded chocolate cookies happen to be our one true weakness. This fudgy and chocolatey dish is quite the mouth-melting treat for people of all ages. Pair with hot milk for the ultimate indulgence.











Click here for the full recipe for Chocolate Fudge Cookie.

4. Coconut Cookies







Make these coconut cookies with whole wheat flour (atta), brown sugar and homemade white butter. These cookies come with the goodness of eggs, oats and, of course, coconut, making your tea-time an enjoyable, guilt-free one.











Click here for the full recipe for Coconut Cookie.











5. Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies











Picture a moist-centred, butterscotch-imbued, crisp-edged cookie flecked with nubby oats. The classic oatmeal is stuffed with a tangy cream cheese filling lightened with a little mascarpone.











Click here for the full recipe for Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies.











Try out these cookies and treat your father to a sweet indulgence!











Happy Father's Day 2022!









