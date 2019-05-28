Fibre-Rich Veg Recipe: Try This Healthy And Delicious Kachche Kele (Raw Banana) Ki Subzi Recipe (Video)

Raw banana has a tough and starchy texture and very mild flavour

While banana is considered a healthy fruit and preferred by health freaks across the world, raw banana or green banana hasn't been appreciated nearly as much as it should have been. The unripe form of this super healthy fruit has been understood and cooked with, however, by Indians, who have turned them into everything from chips to curries to finger foods. Kachcha kela is quite delicious and nutritious as well and can be turned into numerous delicacies, and a subzi or a spicy vegetarian accompaniment for Indian flatbreads, is one of the best known ones among them. Raw banana has a tough and starchy texture and very mild flavour, albeit with a slightly bitter taste. Let's look at some of the benefits of eating raw bananas.





Raw Banana Benefits

1. Rich In Resistant Starch: Unripe bananas contain resistant starch, which is not easily digested. This starch is said to be good for digestion as it promotes the growth of gut-friendly bacteria.





2. May Regulate Blood Sugar Levels: Resistant starch may also be helpful in regulating levels of blood sugar or glucose.





3.May Curb Appetite: Green bananas may help you tide over long days with scanty food, as the pectin fibre present in it helps promote satiety and curb hunger pangs.

4. Green bananas are also rich in a number of essential nutrients like potassium, magnesium and a range of vitamins including Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C.





Kachche kele ki subzi is prepared by first peeling and dicing the green bananas and then boiling them to make them softer. These boiled banana slices are then cooked in oil along with a host of essential Indian spices.





Here's the full recipe for kachche kele ki subzi by YouTube chef Manjula of Manjula's Kitchen:





