Do you feel a burning sensation in your stomach? Have you considered that it might be caused by your recent diet? The food you eat can have a quick impact on your body, and deep-fried, processed foods and sugary beverages can all cause inflammation. Some of us turn to carbonated drinks to ease inflammation, but unfortunately, they do not help. However, certain foods have anti-inflammatory properties and can help alleviate pain and inflammation if added to your daily diet. Spices are rich in health benefits, and incorporating different spices into your meals can help reduce inflammation in your body. Here's a list of recommended spices to add to your diet.

Here Are 7 Everyday Spices That May Help Soothe Inflammation:

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is a popular Indian spice that has been used for its health benefits since ancient times. It is commonly used in Indian cooking and is known as haldi. Turmeric is an excellent antioxidant and contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties. Add 1 tsp of turmeric to your vegetables or dal while cooking to enjoy its health benefits.

Turmeric is used in Indian cooking since ancient times. Photo Credit: istock

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon not only adds a fresh flavour to dishes but it is also said to be good for controlling inflammation. If you experience a burning sensation in your stomach, add cinnamon powder to a glass of water and squeeze in some lemon juice to create an anti-inflammatory drink in seconds.





Also Read: Health Benefits Of 38 Important Spices From Around The World

3. Black Pepper

Black pepper is easily accessible and can be added to your diet. Add a dash of black pepper powder to season your vegetables and stews. It is best paired with soups, salads, raitas, and other dishes. Black pepper is beneficial for inflammation in your throat, gut, and muscles, and it is also considered an excellent blood purifier. A pinch of black pepper in your meals can serve the purpose.

Black pepper can be added into any dish. Photo Credit: istock

4. Clove

Also known as laung in India, this spice is beneficial for its anti-inflammatory properties. Make clove tea by adding 3-4 cloves to 1 glass of water and boiling it until you can smell its aroma. Drink it to fight internal inflammation. You can also make dry clove powder and use it in your recipes.





Also Read: 7 Surprising Health Benefits Of Common Indian Spices That You Didn't Know

5. Cardamom

Cardamom has a rich and complex flavour, making it best suited for excellent curries and stews. Many people add elaichi to tea, rice, and desserts. Besides having a rich flavour, cardamom is rich in compounds that may fight inflammation. Be sure to add this tasty spice to your diet.

Elaichi is used in chai to add flavour. Photo Credit: istock

6. Ajwain

Ajwain seeds have antibiotic properties that are beneficial in reducing redness and combating inflammation. Due to the anaesthetic properties of ajwain, it helps in soothing pain and swelling. Adding ajwain to your daily cooking can be beneficial. Use it in plain parathas, dal, and vegetables.

7. Fenugreek

Also known as methi dana in Hindi, this spice is beneficial for stomach pain, constipation, bloating, weight loss, etc. Methi seeds when soaked in water or cooked have a bitter taste, and many people avoid eating them. The best way to consume them is by soaking a spoonful of methi in water overnight, straining the water, and drinking methi water the next morning.





These are some basic spices that reduce inflammation and can be incorporated into our diet. In case of acute inflammation, it is recommended to consult a doctor.