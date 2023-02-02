Indian desserts are one of our major guilty indulgences. Be it halwa or barfi, kheer or malpua - so many wonderful sweet treats are part of the diverse Indian cuisine. Rasgulla or roshogulla is one of the most-loved sweets in India. Soft and spongy chhena balls are soaked in sugar syrup and can also be relished in different versions with chopped dry fruits, kesar strands or jaggery too. Recently, the humble Indian sweet found an unlikely fan! Australian cricketer and ace batsman David Warner took to Instagram to share his love for Rasgulla and ask for more Indian dessert recommendations. Take a look at the post he shared:

In the click, we could see a bowl full of yummy rasgullas topped with pistachios. The ace cricketer seemed to be in two minds about whether or not he should try the Indian dessert. "After dinner sweet, should I try this one? Please give me some suggestions to try. Thanks," wrote David Warner in the caption.





The photo of Rasgulla shared by David Warner has already received over 2.5 lakh likes and 3.3k comments. A number of verified users responded to the post with their own recommendations. "Delicious," said Jason Fong in the comments. "Rasmalai and Kaju Barfi - favs," responded Isa Guha. "You can have the best Rosogolla in Kolkata... join KKR & have the best Rosogolla," recommended user Rohaan Bhattacharjee.





The ace cricketer enjoys a huge fan following in India, and he regularly interacts with his fans across the country. He recently extended greetings on Republic Day and Makar Sankranti. In fact, he even celebrated Shah Rukh Khan's superhit film in his own unique avatar. "Wow what a film, can you name this," he asked his fans in the caption. Take a look at the video he shared:

On the professional front, David Warner's next appearance will be playing in Indian Premier League 2023 and the upcoming ODI world cup in the summer.