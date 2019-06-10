Food Challenge: Can You Finish These Humongous Chhola Bhaturas? Here's Where To Try!

The humongous bhaturas at Punjabi By Nature are not only astonishing but are extremely delicious too.

Punjabi By Nature is a casual dining restaurant serving the best of authentic North Indian cuisine. It is a quite famous restaurant, which has various branches in-and-around Delhi and is popular for invoking a Punjabi foodie soul in everyone. It offers a swathe of delightful North Indian delicacies, out of which enormously huge chhole bhaturas are hitting a storm these days. These humongous bhaturas are not only astonishing but are extremely delicious too. And guess what, a plate of chhole bhature at Punjabi By Nature 2.0 costs only 250 bucks and is served steaming hot with some delightful paneer chole along with some onion rings. Drooling already?





"Live life king size," says a pure Punjabi soul and Punjabi By Nature 2.0 has taken it seriously with their king-size chole bhaturas, which are rapidly gaining popularity among the food lovers and bloggers in-and-around Delhi. If you foodies proudly call yourself a true food lover and have the capacity to wolf down one of the biggest chole bhaturas of town, then you must head to the nearest Punjabi by Nature 2.0 restaurant. But that's not it; the restaurant serves some more amazing delights too apart from chhole bhaturas like cheese nanza, which is a butter naan topped with lots of cheese and sauces, and baked rasmalai, which is one of the best fusion desserts you may find in Delhi. Dal makhani, butter chicken, stuffed mushroom, rara ghosht and dahi ke kebab are a few of the top dishes served here.







The service at Punjabi By Nature is prompt and the staff is generously courteous. The comfortable seating and magnificent decor adds to the overall ambience of the restaurant will make you stay for longer time an , of course, the food will too.





If in a mood of treating your taste buds with the amazing flavours of North India, then head to Punjabi By Nature 2.0 to satiate your hidden cravings for authentic Punjabi food.







Where: DLF Mall of India, Sector-18, Noida; Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj; Connaught Place; and Sector 29, Gurgaon

Cost for two: INR 1,800 (approx.)











