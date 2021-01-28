Reader's Choice: 9 Of The Best Chhole Bhature Places In India 

Here are the 9 best Chhole Bhature outlets in India.

The street food of India is replete with culinary marvels. The moment we mention street food, there are a few dishes that instantly pop to mind. Mumbai's Vada Pav, Varanasi's Tamatar Chaat or Kolkata's Puchka are just a few of them. Chhole Bhature is also one such widely popular and evergreen street food item which is relished across the country. Soft, fluffy Bhaturas paired with a spicy, tangy Chhole gravy and pickled onions is a dish that has a fan following all over the world. Delhi is truly the undisputed king when it comes to Chhole Bhature, and a trip to the city is incomplete without trying this yummy delight. There are a number of outlets in the city and even all over the country, which serve Chhole Bhature in a number of unique avatars with interesting variations in each.





We reached out to NDTV Food's readers and asked them to vote for the best Chhole Bhature they've had across India. Their responses will make you drool for sure!





Here Are 9 Of The Best Chhole Bhature Places In India:

1. Sita Ram Diwan Chand





One of the most loved outlets by our readers, Sita Ram Diwan Chand is one name which is the holy grail for every Chhole Bhature fanatic. A zingy, masaledar Chhole gravy is paired with pickled green chillies and onions. The show-stopper is the Bhatura - generously filled with spices and mashed paneer. The eatery is also pocket-friendly and great for a budget meal. Regulars suggest ordering online ahead or paying a visit early in the morning to avoid the afternoon rush.

Where: 2243, Rajguru Marg, Chuna Mandi, Paharganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110055





Price for two: Rs. 150/-

















2. Baba Nagpal Corner





Lajpat Nagar is one of the hotspots for street food in Delhi. Whether you want to wolf down a plate of piping hot momos or wolf down some yummy Moong Dal Pakodis, the market has got you covered. Lajpat Nagar is also home to one of the most famous Chhole Bhature outlets - Baba Nagpal Corner. Drool-worthy and absolutely lip-smacking, the special Chhole Bhature here are paired with a spicy raw mango or Amla pickle and a delicious green chutney as well.





Where: 7/25 Old double story, Lajpat Nagar 4 Market (near Gurudwara), New Delhi, Delhi 110024





Price for two: Rs. 200/-





3. Chache Di Hatti





Students swear by their favourite Chache Di Hatti for a quick pick-me-up before classes! The eatery has been one of the most-loved haunts for their spicy yet tangy Chhole Bhature. The sumptuous Bhaturas are stuffed with aloo and according to locals, they are sold out before lunch. It's best to visit the budget-friendly eatery as early as possible!





Where: D-33, Block G, Bungalow Road, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi





Price for two: Rs. 100/-





4. Nathu's





One of the oldest sweet shops in Delhi, Nathu's is a brand consistently associated with great quality and delicious food. Apart from the usual multicuisine fare, their Chhole Bhature is to die for. Pair it with lassi or a fizzy cola and you have yourself a tempting, classic yet drool-worthy meal.





Where: Multiple outlets in Delhi





Price for two: Rs. 450/-





So, treat yourself to a plate of some melt-in-the-mouth Chhole Bhature and thank us later!







