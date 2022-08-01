In India, a vast majority of the population has been vaccinated with two doses against COVID in the last year. To boost immunity and keep the disease at bay, doctors recommend getting a third booster or precautionary dose too. Amid the slow uptake of the booster doses, the government has declared a drive to administer precaution doses free of cost to all those who are 18 years and above. Citizens too have taken matters into their own hands to incentivise people to come forward and take it. A Chandigarh-based street vendor has promised to offer free Chhole Bhature to people but on one condition; that they have been successfully vaccinated with their precautionary third dose for COVID.





Chhole Bhature is a popular street-style delight from Delhi. Soft, pillowy Bhaturas are fried to perfection and served with spicy masala chickpeas or Chhole curry. This wonderful delight enjoys a fan following of its own, which is why the Chandigarh vendor decided to use it for the public good.





45-year-old Sanjay Rana runs a food stall selling Chhole Bhature on his bicycle in Chandigarh. He has been doing this for the past 15 years. He expressed his concern over the complacency among the public and the fact that not many eligible people are getting their booster doses.

Chole Bhature is a much-loved street-style delight.

"All eligible should come forward and not hesitate. Already, we are seeing a slight rise in infections in many parts of the country. Why should we wait till the situation goes out of hand? Lessons should be learned from the kind of situation which prevailed in April-May 2021," said Mr. Rana to PTI. "I am giving the Chhole Bhature free to those who show the proof for the precaution dose on the same day," he added.





Last year in May, the Chandigarh resident offered free Chhole Bhature to all those getting their first dose of the COVID vaccine. His special scheme had won appreciation from PM Narendra Modi on his show 'Mann Ki Baat'. "It is said that to work for society's good, a sense of service and duty is required. Our brother Sanjay is proving this right," said the Prime Minister on his show. Sanjay Rana had continued his offer for seven months last year, and even this time, he plans to give it for free for a few weeks.





