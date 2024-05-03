As the vibrant month of May unfolds, a plethora of exciting food festivals await that celebrate the country's rich culinary diversity. From north to south, east to west, every region boasts its own unique flavours and traditions, offering food enthusiasts an unforgettable gastronomic journey. Whether you're craving spicy street food delights, indulgent sweets, or exotic regional specialities, May is the perfect time to embark on a culinary adventure across India. Join us as we explore the top food festivals happening this month, where you can savour mouthwatering delicacies, experience local culture, and create unforgettable memories. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and satisfy your cravings at these must-visit food festivals in May 2024!

Here Are The Must-Visit Food Festivals In May 2024:

Rangeelo Rajasthan Food Festival - Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar

Here is an exciting opportunity to enjoy authentic Rajasthani cuisine without travelling all the way to Rajasthan Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar has brought 'Rangeelo Rajasthan Food Festival to all the foodies in Delhi/NCR. Be captivated by the kaleidoscope of flavours from Rajasthan, meticulously crafted by the cooks from the colourful state. Experience the opulence of royal recipes and village-style meals, partake in unique dining experiences, sway to the melodious tunes of live folk music and get mesmerised by traditional entertainment elements.





Festival Dates: May 3rd - 12th

Venue: Infinity (Ground Floor)

Timings: 7 pm onwards



Thai Cuisine Food Pop-Up At Honk, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Head to Pullman New Delhi Aericity for an extraordinary culinary journey as Michelin Star Chef David Thompson showcases his culinary mastery through an array of authentic Thai dishes, meticulously curated to tantalise your taste buds and transport you to the vibrant streets of Thailand.

Save the Date for 4th May 2024

Location: Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Timings: 7:30 pm