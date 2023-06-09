We are back with our monthly guide to all the exciting food events happening around you. From special mango menus which are perfect for the season to Father's Day special offers, there is a lot to look forward to in the month of June. Plan a food-filled outing with your loved ones during the weekends or rejuvenate with soothing flavours after a long day at work, we are sure you'll find something to indulge in throughout the month. We have listed down some of the best food festivals, special offers and limited-time menus and you can make your pick that suits the foodie in you.

Here're Some Food Festivals To Enjoy In June 2023:

Mango Menu, one8 Commune

Virat Kohli's one8Commune has launched a summer special mango menu - "SUMMER VACATIONS". From the freshest salads to mouthwatering sushi, sizzling tacos, and mind-blowing curries, enjoy the splendid flavours of mango. The menu has some incredible dishes like Mango Kerabu Salad, Mango & Sprout Salad, Mango and Avocado or Salmon Sushi, Chickpea or Prawn & Mango Tacos, Kerala Mango Fish Curry, Mango & Summer Vegetable Curry and the Chef's personal favourite Mango Dessert.





What: Special Summer Menu, one8 Commune

When: 1st June '23 onwards

Where: one8 Commune (Delhi, Kolkata & Pune)

Cost: INR 325 onwards

Wine dinner With Chef Michel Christmann At Roseate Hotels & Resorts

Roseate Hotels & Resorts and All Things Nice present a sit-down, 6-course wine dinner featuring a delicate fusion of French and Indian cuisine curated by uber-talented Chef Michel Christmann at Roseate House New Delhi on 14th June 2023. The food menu for the night will include Chef's signature dishes such as Drumstick and Moringa Soup, Grilled Prawns, Crispy Broccoli, Kadaif Wrapped Marinated Seabass, Kadaif Wrapped Marinated Cottage Cheese, Braised Lamb, Eggplant Cannelloni and Modern Lemon Tart. The wine menu has been carefully curated to pair with these dishes.





What: Wine Dinner with Chef Michel Christmann

When: Wednesday, 14th June 2023, 8 pm

Where: Roseate House New Delhi, Aerocity

Cost: Rs 8,500 all-inclusive





Father's Day Offer At Chowman, Delhi-NCR

Want to make your all-time favourite superhero feel special on Father's Day? Then head to Chowman's nearest outlet for 10% off on dine-in or order using Chowman App for an exclusive offer of up to Rs 250 off. Also with a specially curated combo meal comprising a plethora of delectables like Momos, Mixed Vegetables in Kung Pao Sauce, Manchurian, Fried Rice or Noodles available for all online ordering platforms, Chowman promises to take you on a gastronomic journey!





Where- Chowman, All Delhi NCR Outlets

When: June 18 (Sunday) 12 Noon - 10:30 PM

Delivery Combo Prices- Veg Combo- INR 999 + taxes, Non-Veg Combo- INR 1199 + taxes





Mango Affair At Dhansoo Cafe, Gurugram

Located in Gurugram's most premium mall, Dhansoo Cafe is all set to create an unforgettable experience with their 'A Sweet & Sour Mango Special Menu', which allows you to choose from a variety of flavours and combinations. Dhansoo Cafe's Mango menu includes a host of exciting culinary creations to tease the palate of their patrons starting from Aam Wala Bhel, Sweet & Spicy Mango Curry, Mango Chicken Burritos, Kerela Meen Manga Curry, Mango Bhapa Doi and many more.





What: Mango Affair

Where: Dhansoo Cafe, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Gurugram

When: 1st June & 15th June 2023. 12noon to Midnight

Cost for two: INR 2000 plus taxes





Sri Lankan Food Festival At Hilton Bengaluru

Hilton Bengaluru Manyata Business Park is hosting "Kandy Esala Perahera" food festival at Neo Kitchen. Chef Anura Chandrasiri Lenora is bringing authentic and hearty tastes from his home in Sri Lanka to the heart of Bengaluru. The culinary extravaganza will take place at the Neo Kitchen where food and theatre come together, offering foodies in Bengaluru the opportunity to savour the vibrant flavours and rich cultural heritage of Sri Lankan cuisine. Further, the festival shall conclude as an elaborate Sri Lankan Festive Sunday Brunch on June 11, 2023.





What: Sri Lankan Food Festival

When: 2nd June 2023 to 11th June 2023

Where: Neo Kitchen, Hilton Bengaluru

Father's Day Brunch At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Treat your dad to a decadent meal at CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru's modern kitchen-style diner with indoor and alfresco seating. Expect gourmet pizzas, pastas and other Italian specialities or choose from a range of freshly made Indian favourites. Ignite your taste buds and create an unforgettable #FSDayday with delectable salads and sushis. Live counters and live music enliven this special day while an array of desserts will ensure your celebration carries forward on a sweet note.





What: Father's Day Brunch

When: Sunday, 18th June. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

Where: CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Price: Starting from INR 3,200 per person





Father's Day Buffet At The Park, Navi Mumbai

To honour and appreciate fathers, The Park, Navi Mumbai has curated a remarkable brunch experience. Indulge in a delectable extravaganza of flavours at West1's Buffet Bonanza for Father's Day, held at The Park, Navi Mumbai! Also, avail of the I+1 offer on beverages.





What: Father's Day Buffet

When: 18th June 2023, 12.30 pm till 4.00 pm

Where: The Park Navi Mumbai - West1, Aqua, Dusk

Cost: Buffet price 1299+ 18% taxes