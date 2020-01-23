Relieving Stress To Improving Sleep: 10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Nutmeg Oil

Nutmeg oil is touted to have a number of health benefits for the mind and the body.

Highlights Nutmeg is a spice known for its various health benefits

Research now suggests that nutmeg oil may also be equally beneficial

Nutmeg essential oil is known to cure a number of ailments

Nutmeg is a spice that is not entirely unfamiliar to Indian cooking. Although it had originated from the Spice Islands in Indonesia, the spice travelled to the shores of south India and found its way into the Indian palate. Also known as Jaiphal, the spice is used in small quantities to give a slightly sweet taste to the traditional Indian dishes. Nutmeg oil itself has a number of health benefits, which were hitherto unheard of. Nutmeg oil is an essential oil derived from this healthy spice through the distillation process, and this concoction is very useful in treating a number of illnesses and ailments.





Here Are The 10 Health Benefits Of Nutmeg Oil:

1. Improves Blood Circulation

Nutmeg oil has a distinct aroma that helps in treatment of those suffering from poor blood circulation. Consumption of nutmeg oil in any form will help transport oxygen to all the cells in your body.





2. Acts As A Stress Reliever And Reduces Pain

Nutmeg oil is known to help fight stress, as it acts as both a stimulant and a sedative. It can also help lower blood pressure at times, which greatly aids the battle against stress. Nutmeg oil is used in Chinese medicine to ease joint swelling and muscle pain too as the oil is known for its power to relieve pain, all thanks to the volatile oils present in it.

(Also Read: 5 Herbal Teas to Calm Your Mind and Relieve Stress)





The nutmeg oil is a wonderful ingredient to add to the diet.

3. Eases Menstrual Cramps

In case one suffers from stomach ache, fatigue or hormonal imbalance during days of menstruation, nutmeg oil may help alleviate it. Nutmeg oil is known to have nutrients that assist the entire process of menses and regulate the cycle too. A study published on the National Center For Biotechnology Information (NCBI) said, "They (essential oils) showed superior effects of aromatherapy massage on alleviating pain in primary dysmenorrhea compared to placebo oil massage."





4. Improves And Induces Sleep

As already stated, nutmeg oil is a sedative, which calms and soothes the nerves and relieves the body of stress. This may help in both inducing sleep effectively and improving the sleep quality too.





(Also Read: 8 Incredible Benefits of Camphor: Pain Killer, Sleep Inducer and More)





Nutmeg oil can work wonders for common diseases and ailments.

5. Aids In The Problem Of Indigestion

Not many are aware that nutmeg oil is a digestive too! The oil has proven benefits for curing digestive ailments such as wind, indigestion and diarrhoea. Problems such as flatulence may lead to other issues such as stomach ache, but nutmeg oil helps cure them all.





6. May Improve Memory And Cognition

Since the oil is known to work wonders for stress, it also helps in stimulating the brain's functions. Nutmeg oil removes exhaustion from the brain and thus improves memory and concentration. Results of a study in the NCBI revealed, "Subjects treated with essential oil sustained attention during prolong and exigent exercises."





7. Removes Bad Breath And Mouth Infections

Apart from its healing properties for a variety of ailments, the aroma of nutmeg essential oil is its most significant characteristic. Nutmeg oil, which is used as a natural perfume, can also help cure the perpetual problem of bad breath. It also acts as an antiseptic for a number of mouth-related infections.





(Also Read: Does Eating Junk Food Give You A Bad Breath?)





Nutmeg is known to have a number of health benefits too.

8. Helps Facilitate Treatment Of Respiratory Infections

One of the major functions of nutmeg essential oil according to Ayurveda is to cure breathing and respiratory ailments such as asthma. Nutmeg oil is known for its decongesting properties and is thus a common additive to most cough medicines and cold vapour rubs.





9. May Help In Maintaining Blood Sugar

Nutmeg oil may help maintaining the level of blood sugar in your body. Studies suggest that nutmeg essential oil improves the body's response to insulin, which is responsible for regulating blood glucose in the body.





10. Detoxifies The Body

Naturally detoxifying the kidney and liver is another important health benefit of this wonderful oil. It helps maintain the health of both organs, while acting as a detoxifying agent. The detoxifying and antioxidant characteristics of nutmeg also has a number of benefits for the skin, giving it a wrinkle-free and youthful appearance.





So whether you add it in small quantities to your vegetables or sprinkle it as a dressing in your salads, nutmeg essential oil is a great healthy addition to your diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







