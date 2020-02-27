Our body requires a range of nutrients to sustain and stay healthy, of which calcium forms a crucial part. Calcium helps you build stronger bone and teeth. According to some studies, it also plays a role in fat synthesis and weight-management. It is imperative for children and teenagers to include enough calcium in their diet, to build strong bones and prevent room for bone loss later in life. Bones rapidly grow during adolescence, because of which their diet should be customised in a way that it included all major nutrients. Middle aged women, and elderly people who are diagnosed with arthritis and osteoporosis should also keep a close look on their calcium intake, as they tend to have weaker bone health. It is said that breakfast is one of the best time to build on your bone health.

Here are some ways in which you could maximise your calcium intake:

1. Drinking a tall glass of cow milk may help you start off the day right. Milk is often dubbed as a complete food because of its rich nutritive profile. In addition to calcium, it is enriched with magnesium, protein, potassium, iodine, phosphorous and B Vitamins. You can also drink calcium-fortified soy milk if you are a vegan.

2. Yogurt is also profuse with calcium. You can further top it with calcium-fortified cereals, oats or fruits to make a wholesome meal.

3. You would be surprised to know that there are many fruits that are a storehouse of calcium. Figs or anjeer for instance are profuse with calcium. Hundred grams of figs contain 35 grams of calcium. Other calcium rich fruits are orange, apricot, kiwi, berry, papaya et al.

4. Do not be so wary of cheese. Cheese, being a dairy product is replete with calcium. Just practice moderation. Most cheeses are a good source of calcium parmesan contains the maximum amount. Softer cheese like brie tends to contain lower amount. You could also include a good amount of feta in your breakfast.

5. Try and sneak in as much of greens as you can in your breakfast. In your omelettes, pancakes, porridges - wherever you can. Green vegetables like broccoli, kale, spinach, mustard greens and collard greens are extensively rich in calcium.

Try following these tips and make sure you always practice moderation. Overconsumption of anything may do more harm than good. Do consult an expert before making any major alteration to your diet.