From Boosting Immunity To Reducing BP: Here're 7 Benefits Of Having Vitamin C-Rich Foods

Highlights Vitamin C rich foods are powerhouse of antioxidants

Vitamin C may also be helpful in lowering high blood pressure

Vitamin C is known to reduce inflammation in body

Vitamin C is one such important nutrient for our body that health experts always swear by. It is also referred to as 'ascorbic acid'- a natural water-soluble vitamin - that helps fighting bacterial infections, toxin reactions in body and more. Essential for an overall healthy living, this vitamin is not produced in our body naturally. According to Delhi-based Nutritionist and Diet Consultant, Nidhi Sawhney, "human body cannot generate vitamin C; it is rather received through certain foods and supplements." Speaking about food, there are certain fruits and vegetable that are packed with vitamin C.





Such fruits and vegetables include citric fruits (lemon, oranges etc), mint, coriander, broccoli, kiwi, bell pepper, green leafy vegetables and more. From combating stroke to healing wounds, these vitamin C-rich foods have several health benefitting properties.





Here We Bring A List Of 7 Benefits Of Including Vitamin C In Your Daily Diet:

Vitamin C rich foods are powerhouse of antioxidants, which may help in flushing out the toxins from body and reducing the risk of several chronic diseases.

One of the most popular health benefiting properties of vitamin C is its immunity boosting capacity. Hence, daily dose of this vitamin may help in fighting cough, cold and several seasonal diseases.

Vitamin C may also be helpful in lowering high blood pressure and relax the blood vessels that carry blood from heart.

Vitamin C is also linked to reduced risks of heart disease. Several studies have found that this vitamin helps in lowering bad cholesterol level- a factor leading to heart disease.

Vitamin C is known to reduce inflammation in body. Hence, it can be linked to reducing uric acid levels and risks of gout in human.

It can be helpful for people suffering from iron defiency as vitamin C is known to improve absorption of iron from diet.

Vitamin C is also stated to protect memory and thinking ability as you age.

Keeping these benefits in mind, nutrition experts always stress on inclusion of vitamin C-rich foods in your daily diet.

Eat healthy, stay safe!



















