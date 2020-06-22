From Boosting Immunity To Reducing BP: Here're 7 Benefits Of Having Vitamin C-Rich Foods

Somdatta Saha | Updated: June 22, 2020 15:57 IST
Vitamin C is one such important nutrient for our body that health experts always swear by. It is also referred to as 'ascorbic acid'- a natural water-soluble vitamin - that helps fighting bacterial infections, toxin reactions in body and more. Essential for an overall healthy living, this vitamin is not produced in our body naturally. According to Delhi-based Nutritionist and Diet Consultant, Nidhi Sawhney, "human body cannot generate vitamin C; it is rather received through certain foods and supplements." Speaking about food, there are certain fruits and vegetable that are packed with vitamin C.
Such fruits and vegetables include citric fruits (lemon, oranges etc), mint, coriander, broccoli, kiwi, bell pepper, green leafy vegetables and more. From combating stroke to healing wounds, these vitamin C-rich foods have several health benefitting properties.
Keeping these benefits in mind, nutrition experts always stress on inclusion of vitamin C-rich foods in your daily diet.
Eat healthy, stay safe!
