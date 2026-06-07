First it was farm to fork and now it's garden to glass. A growing band of mixologists across India are looking closer home for ingredients and inspiration to add a local twist to their cocktails. This 'spike' in local flavours has seen a host of South Indian-inspired cocktails make their debut in bars across India. From curry leaf to tamarind to idli powder, everything's in the mix. Nestled within the shadows of Nandi Hills near the Bengaluru International Airport, Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills (A Tribute Portfolio Resort) is among an ever expanding list of hotels that have created dedicated herb gardens. It's not just chefs who lean on these in-house herb gardens, it's also mixologists who are seeking inspiration for their next fix. Asri, the intimate bar at Mulberry Shades complements the resort's slow living pitch. The bar's cocktail program reinvents classic cocktail techniques with locally inspired ingredients and seasonal produce.





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Today's diners and bar patrons are not just seeking exotic drinks but also a more approachable mixology. With the rise of home bars, many guests would like to recreate these cocktails at home. You can turn mixologist and try one of these recipes that work for the summer, the monsoon season and beyond:

Recipe – Southern Twist





Recipe courtesy – Arvind Jakkula, Mixologist, Asri, Mulberry Shades, Bengaluru

Photo Credit: Southern Twist

It's impossible to visit a bar and not find a classic Picante or twisted versions of a cocktail that continues to trend. A spirited South Indian reinterpretation of the classic Picante, Southern Twist brings together the warmth of regional red chilli, the aromatic freshness of curry leaves, and the smooth character of reposado tequila. Balanced with fresh lime juice and wild forest honey, the cocktail delivers a layered flavour profile that is herbaceous, citrusy, and gently spiced.

Ingredients:

60 ml Reposado Tequila

15 ml Honey Syrup

20 ml Fresh Lime Juice

1 Whole Red Chilli

7-8 Fresh Curry Leaves

Method:

Muddle the red chilli and curry leaves gently in a shaker.

Add tequila, honey syrup, and fresh lime juice.

Shake well with ice and double strain into an Old Fashioned glass rimmed with idly podi (Spicy idli powder)

Garnish with curry leaves.



Recipe – Coorgil

Recipe courtesy - Vedant Newatia, Founder and Head Chef, Masala Code

Photo: Coorgil

Masala Code, Indore's first pan-Indian restaurant celebrates the diversity and depth of Indian flavours and cooking techniques. The restaurant's cocktail menu looks for inspiration in local flavours. Coorgil is a bright cocktail that balances citrus, coconut, and bitterness in an easy serve. Layers of pineapple and lime bring freshness and acidity, while the coconut liqueur adds a sweetness that softens the sharper

edges of the drink. Finished with a delicate Campari foam, the cocktail carries a light, pleasant bitterness that lingers on the palate.

Ingredients

Gin - 30ml

Coconut liqueur - 30ml

Pineapple juice - 30ml

Lime juice - 15ml

Campari foam

Method

Add the gin, Malibu, pineapple juice, and lime juice into a shaker with ice.

Shake well until chilled and strain into a serving glass.

Finish with a layer of Campari foam on top.



Recipe - Hot Toddy Redux

Recipe courtesy - Geist Brewing Co.

Photo: Hot Toddy Redux

A warm and spice-forward cocktail inspired by the slow monsoon evenings of South India, where conversations linger over comforting flavours and familiar aromas. The drink balances the sweetness of simmered apple juice and honey with the depth of brandy and a delicate float of red wine. Whole spices like cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, black pepper, and star anise bring warmth and complexity, making every sip aromatic and comforting.





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Ingredients:

Brandy - 60ml

Red wine - 5ml

Apple juice - 60ml

Cardamom - 2g

Cloves - 1g

Honey - 10ml

Cinnamon - 1g

Black pepper - 1g

Star anise - 1g

For the garnish:

Star anise

Smoked cinnamon stick

Method:

Gently simmer fresh apple juice with cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, black pepper, and star anise, allowing the flavours to fully infuse.

Add honey and strain into a pre-warmed glass.

Pour in the brandy and carefully float the red wine on top.

Finish with a smoked cinnamon stick and star anise garnish.



Recipe - Kaffir Penicillin

Recipe courtesy – Arvind Jakkula, Mixologist, Asri, Mulberry Shades, Bengaluru

Inspired by the timeless Penicillin cocktail, this bright and aromatic rendition draws its character from freshly plucked kaffir lime leaves. Blended Scotch whisky is balanced with house-made ginger honey syrup, fresh citrus, and subtle honeyed warmth, creating a cocktail that is bold, vibrant, and deeply refreshing.

Ingredients:

60 ml Blended Scotch Whisky

30 ml Ginger Honey Syrup

20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

15 ml Honey Syrup

2 Kaffir Lime Leaves

Method:

Gently muddle the kaffir lime leaves in a shaker to release their oils.

Add the remaining ingredients with ice, shake thoroughly, and double-strain into a chilled martini coupe.

Garnish with kaffir lime leaf and ginger candy