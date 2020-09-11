This Sweet Apple Cider Vinegar Tea May Help Shed Those Extra Kilos And Boost Immunity

This tea in the morning may help induce better digestion and metabolism

Before adding anything to your diet, please consult your doctor

It won't be an exaggeration to say that apple cider vinegar enjoys an extensive fanfare for being a popular home remedy for several ailments. It is a powerhouse of nutrients and has myriads of usages in our daily life. Made from fermented apple juice and pulp, apple cider vinegar is generally used as salad dressings, marinades and more. Besides the culinary use, it also makes for a favoured detox drink among the fitness enthusiasts. As per experts, apple cider vinegar is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, probiotics etc that may boost your health in many ways.





We bring you a detox tea recipe that will give the tart-y apple cider vinegar a sweet and flavourful make-over. This sweet apple cider vinegar tea includes an additional goodness of lime juice, ginger, cinnamon and honey. You may enjoy it hot early in the morning or drink it cold like detox water throughout the day.





Health Benefits Of Sweet Apple Cider Vinegar Tea:

This tea in the morning can be an ideal beverage to induce better digestion and metabolism.

All the ingredients used in the recipe are known for their fat burning properties, which may help in weight loss.

The probiotics in the vinegar may have immune-boosting effects and can soothe cough and cold. Moreover, ginger, cinnamon and lime juice have anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects.

Apple cider vinegar and lime juice are enriched with vitamin C that is dubbed to promote better skin and hair health and balance body's water-content.

How To Make Sweet Apple Cider Vinegar Tea | Sweet Apple Cider Vinegar Tea Recipe For Weight Loss And Immunity:

Ingredients:

2 cups water





1.5 tablespoon apple cider vinegar





1 tablespoon lime juice





Honey, as per taste





1 cinnamon stick





1 teaspoon ginger, julienne





2 drops vanilla essence (optional)





Method 1:

Step 1. Boil water with the cinnamon stick and ginger.





Step 2. Strain it in a mug and mix all the other ingredients. Have it in in the morning.





Method 2:

Step 1. Take water in a tumbler.





Step 2. Infuse all the ingredients, add one or two apple slices and drink throughout the day.





