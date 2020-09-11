This Sweet Apple Cider Vinegar Tea May Help Shed Those Extra Kilos And Boost Immunity

Somdatta Saha | Updated: September 11, 2020 13:24 IST
It won't be an exaggeration to say that apple cider vinegar enjoys an extensive fanfare for being a popular home remedy for several ailments. It is a powerhouse of nutrients and has myriads of usages in our daily life. Made from fermented apple juice and pulp, apple cider vinegar is generally used as salad dressings, marinades and more. Besides the culinary use, it also makes for a favoured detox drink among the fitness enthusiasts. As per experts, apple cider vinegar is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, probiotics etc that may boost your health in many ways.
We bring you a detox tea recipe that will give the tart-y apple cider vinegar a sweet and flavourful make-over. This sweet apple cider vinegar tea includes an additional goodness of lime juice, ginger, cinnamon and honey. You may enjoy it hot early in the morning or drink it cold like detox water throughout the day.
2 cups water
1.5 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon lime juice
Honey, as per taste
1 cinnamon stick
1 teaspoon ginger, julienne
2 drops vanilla essence (optional)
Step 1. Boil water with the cinnamon stick and ginger.
Step 2. Strain it in a mug and mix all the other ingredients. Have it in in the morning.
Step 1. Take water in a tumbler.
Step 2. Infuse all the ingredients, add one or two apple slices and drink throughout the day.
Before adding anything to your diet, please consult your doctor or dietitian. Remember, moderation is key.
