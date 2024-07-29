Curry leaves, also known as kadi patta, are a staple in Indian kitchens. Tangy sambar, chicken curry, idli - these leaves make their way into many dishes. We mostly think of them as a flavour enhancer and nothing more. However, you'll be surprised to know that they offer some incredible health benefits. From aiding in weight loss to promoting digestive health and hair growth, curry leaves can transform our health in a myriad ways. You can reap their benefits by preparing curry leaves water at home. It is incredibly easy to prepare and is a must-have in your diet. Keep reading to discover its benefits.

Also Read: How To Add Curry Leaves To Your Daily Diet: 5 Easy And Healthy Tips

Photo Credit: iStock

Curry Leaves Water Benefits: Here Are 4 Health Benefits Of Drinking Curry Leaves Water:

1. Helps In Managing Diabetes

Living with diabetes can be quite challenging. While the condition cannot be reversed, it can certainly be managed by drinking diabetes-friendly drinks such as curry leaves water. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), curry leaves contain phytochemicals that help manage blood sugar levels. Moreover, they are also rich in antioxidants and prevent the conversion of starch to glucose.

2. Aids In Weight Loss

Have you been struggling to lose weight? Well, a glass of curry leaves water might help. What makes them so great for weight loss? The answer lies in their ability to boost your metabolism. When you have a fast metabolism, you tend to burn calories faster, leading to weight loss. So, start sipping on curry leaves water soon to reach your desired weight goal.

3. Good For Digestive Health

Digestion-related issues can cause a lot of discomfort. If you've been suffering from them lately, consider adding curry leaves water to your diet. Curry leaves contain certain digestive enzymes that can help your digestive system function better. Once you start consuming their water, you'll face issues such as bloating, gas, and constipation less frequently.

4. Promotes Hair Growth

Shiny and voluminous hair is something that we all desire. You can achieve the hair of your dreams by consuming curry leaves water. Curry leaves are rich in protein and beta-carotene, both of which are essential for healthy hair. You can consume their water as is, or even make a homemade hair mask by blending the leaves into a paste with some water.

Also Read: Don't Toss Those Curry Leaves! Make Curry Powder from Leftover Curry Leaves

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Curry Leaves Water At Home:

To make curry leaves water, start by washing the curry leaves thoroughly.

Now, boil water in a large pan and add the curry leaves to it.

Let them steep for a while and then strain the water. You can consume this water as is, or let it steep overnight for maximum flavour.

Drink this water first thing in the morning to reap its benefits for your health.

If you find it too bitter in taste, feel free to add a drizzle of honey.

Additionally, you can also add a few drops of lemon juice.

Incorporate this water into your daily diet and see how it transforms your health.