Gurugram may be known for its shiny cafes and glass-tower restaurants, but the city's most unforgettable meals often come from its humble, budget-friendly food spots. These are the places where flavours speak louder than decor, where queues spill onto pavements, and where a plate of piping hot kachoris or a comforting dosa can brighten the most ordinary day. If you love discovering great food without stretching your wallet, Gurugram has a long list of treasures waiting to be explored. Here is a curated guide to some of the best pocket-friendly places in the city, perfect for quick bites, hearty meals, or those cravings that just won't wait.

7 Best Budget-Friendly Places To Eat In Gurugram

1. Monu Jain Kachori Wala, Sadar Bazar

A breakfast legend in Sadar Bazar, Monu Jain Kachori Wala attracts early-morning crowds who happily stand on the roadside just for a plate of its famous bedmi puri and kachori. The puris remain crunchy for hours, and the aloo sabzi paired with their methi chutney is what keeps loyalists coming back. It may not be fancy, but the flavour profile is exceptional, thanks to a brilliant spice blend. For the best experience, arrive early and avoid weekends to escape the rush.

Address: 74/3, Sadar Bazar, Naya Bazar, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

Hours: 7 am - 3 pm

Cost for two: Rs 150

2. Gen Z Cafe, Udyog Vihar Phase 3

This tiny streetside cafe is proof that good food need not be expensive. Burgers start at just Rs 20, and nothing on the menu costs more than Rs 70. From sandwiches and garlic bread to fries and cold coffee, it's a convenient stop for students, office-goers, and groups looking for something quick, tasty, and unbelievably affordable.

Address: Udyog Vihar, Phase 3

Cost for two: Rs 100-200

3. Baljee Restaurant, Sadar Bazar

An old and loved name in Sadar Bazar, Baljee Restaurant has been serving chole bhature for decades. The chole are flavourful without being overly spicy, while the bhature are soft, fluffy, and light on soda. Winter visits get even sweeter with their hot gulab jamun. Regulars also recommend their aloo tikki, samosa and bread pakoda.

Address: Opp. National Store, Sadar Bazar, Roshan Pura, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

Hours: 9 am - 6 pm

Cost for two: Rs 200

4. Urban Udupi, Udyog Vihar Phase IV

A favourite among South Indian food lovers, Urban Udupi offers classic Bangalore-style flavours at a modest price. Their crisp dosas, comforting filter coffee, and must-try ghee podi thatte idli and medu vada are prepared with care and served with warm hospitality. Clean, quick, and consistent, this spot proves that good South Indian food doesn't have to be expensive.

Address: Phase IV, Udyog Vihar, Sector 18, Gurugram, Haryana 122015

Hours: 8 am - 8 pm (Sunday closed)

Cost for two: Rs 200-300

5. Diljit Zaika Restaurant, Sector 23

Known for hearty portions and affordable prices, Diljit Zaika is especially loved for its Punjabi-style chole bhature. Many people prefer ordering from here online. Besides chole bhature, the menu offers chole rice, bedmi poori aloo sabzi, and several South Indian dishes, making it a versatile neighbourhood favourite.

Address: Shop No. 46, Parth Kaushik Rd, HUDA Market, Sector 23, Gurugram, Haryana 122017

Hours: 9 am - 11 pm

Cost for two: Rs 150-250

6. B Ten Cafe 56, Sector 56

B Ten Cafe is best known for its smooth, hand-beaten cold coffee, which strikes just the right balance without being overly sweet. It's a refreshing pick-me-up, especially after wandering through the local market. The cafe has a relaxed, youthful vibe, and the menu also includes snacks like honey chilli potato, veg momos and afghani chaap. Good quality, friendly service, and great prices make this place a reliable stop for a quick break.

Address: Shop 99, Main HUDA Market, Sector 56, Gurugram, Haryana 122011

Hours: 9:15 am - 2 am

Cost for two: Rs 200-400

7. Civil Line Wala, Civil Lines

A popular destination for North Indian comfort food, Civil Line Wala draws crowds for its soft, paneer-filled bhature and delicious chole. The chur chur naan and Punjabi kulcha are equally appreciated, and their thick, sweet or salted lassi completes the meal beautifully. Though they offer outdoor seating, expect a short wait on weekends and limited parking.

Address: Shop No. 80, Opp. AU Small Finance Bank, Old Judiciary Complex, Civil Lines, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Hours: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm

Cost for two: Rs 200-300