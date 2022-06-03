Indian meals are a combination of various things. There is the main course along with side accompaniments like chutney and achar, and we even have our drinks. Without these things, our meal may look incomplete. While the essence of the meal is the same across cultures, the ingredients and recipes might differ. For instance, many people love to have pavs (bread) with various curries and sabzis. The pav culture has grown so much over the years that we also have unique recipes that only go with that special bun. There is something so yummy about a buttery crisp pav that we enjoy it with anything! So, if you also want to have some special pav recipes, here we have a list of pav dishes that you can make for lunch. Check out these recipes below:





(Also Read: Homemade Masala Pav: A Quick Mumbai-Style Snack With The Flavors Of Pav Bhaaji (Recipe Inside)

Here Are 5 Pav Special Recipes To Make For Lunch

Of course, pav bhaji is our top recommendation! This Mumbai-special food can be found all over the country. While people in Mumbai seem to enjoy this yummy plate on the beach side and spending time with family, you can also enjoy it in the comfort of your home. Just don't forget to add butter to your bhaji and have it with a side of onions!

Another one of the comforting and easy recipes to make is bhruji pav. All you need to do is crumble some paneer and toss it in an onion-tomato spice masala. Then butter up your pav and relish it with this spicy goodness. Try it out today!





Another Maharashtrian favourite, misal is a delicious curry made with moth beans and is topped with spicy jhol and farsan! Once you try this recipe, we are sure you will love it! It is easy to make, and the flavours can be adjusted as per your liking. Although, we suggest you keep it a little spicy.





You all have had the vada pav, but how about giving it a twist? The ulta vada pav is a fried delicacy where the bun is filled with aloo masala, dunked in a besan batter, and fried till crispy. This recipe will leave you fulfilled in an instant.





5. Pav Sandwich

Sandwiches are always a delight to have. They are one of the simplest recipes to prepare. You can add in almost anything and enjoy it. In this desi-style sandwich, we bring you a mix of Indian spices with crisp potatoes and different chutneys! This recipe is best for the days when you don't want to make a mess in the kitchen.





So, the next time you don't want to make much effort in the kitchen, try out these recipes! Let us know in the comments below which one you liked the best!