If you are a foodie with a serious case of wanderlust, you know that there is nothing quite like getting up close to nature on a good hike. But let us be real, the usual snacks can get pretty boring. If you are tired of munching on the same old stuff, here's a list of 10 healthy snacks that are not only delicious but will also fuel you through your hike and keep you energised:

1. Trail Mix

This classic hiking snack is a winner. Packed with nuts, seeds and dried fruit, trail mix gives you a good mix of healthy fats, protein and carbs. Plus, it is easy to make at home. Just keep it in a re-sealable bag for a quick snack boost.

2. Granola Bars

Granola bars are compact, easy to pack and come in all kinds of flavours. They are full of fibre and healthy fats. Look for ones with whole grains and minimal added sugar.

3. Roasted Chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas are crunchy, full of protein, and easy to munch on while hiking. They are also high in fibre, which helps keep you satisfied longer. You can make them at home by tossing them with oil and your favourite spices.

4. Rice Cakes

Rice cakes are light and portable, making them ideal for carrying in your backpack. They may seem simple, but you can top them with peanut butter or hummus for extra flavour.

5. Peanut Butter Packets

Peanut butter is a great source of healthy fats and protein. The single-serve packets are perfect for hiking since they do not require refrigeration and are easy to carry.





6. Carrot Sticks And Hummus

If you want some crunch with a bit of flavour, bring along carrot sticks and a small container of hummus. It is a great veggie snack that is packed with fibre and healthy fats.

7. Dark Chocolate

Sometimes, you just need a little chocolate to keep your spirits high. Agree, foodies? Dark chocolate is not only delicious, but it is also full of antioxidants.

8. Sweet Potato Chips

For a crunchy snack with a twist, sweet potato chips are a great option. They are loaded with fibre and vitamin A. Since they are made from sweet potatoes, they provide long-lasting energy.

9. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of magnesium and protein. They are also full of antioxidants and healthy fats. They are also easy to carry in small bags or containers.

10. Edamame (roasted or fresh)

Edamame is a great plant-based snack. Whether roasted or fresh, these little green beans are packed with protein and a satisfying crunch. Bring them in a re-sealable bag for easy access while you are on the trail.





With these healthy and tasty snacks, you can plan a fun hike and stay nourished.