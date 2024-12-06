Fruits are pretty amazing, aren't they? Whether it's watermelon in the summer or a banana in winter, they're a treat that's always in season. They're healthy, flavourful, and super convenient. But did you know you can make them even better for your body? Just pair them with dry nuts, and you'll unlock a whole new level of nutrition. Let's dive into why this combo is so good for you.





Also Read:Should You Eat Fruits Before Or After A Meal?

Why Fruits and Dry Nuts Make the Perfect Pair

Nutritionist Leema Mahajan says combining fruits with dry nuts is one of the smartest things you can do for your health.

1. Keeps You Full Longer

Feeling snacky between meals? Pair your go-to fruit with some nuts, and you'll have a balanced, satisfying snack that keeps you fueled and energized.

2. Bye-Bye Sugar Spikes

Adding nuts to your fruit prevents sugar spikes, making this combo a dream for anyone watching their blood sugar—especially people with diabetes.

3. Better Nutrient Absorption

This power duo helps your body absorb vitamins like A, E, and K more efficiently, giving your overall health a solid boost.

Fruit and Dry Nut Combos You Should Try

Now that you know why this pairing works, here's how to mix and match for specific benefits:

1. Pre-Workout Energy

Need a quick energy boost? Nutritionist Mahajan recommends apples with cinnamon and a dollop of nut butter.

2. Hormone Health

Balance those hormones with pomegranate, roasted flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds.

3. Mood and Muscles

For a better mood and stronger muscles, try bananas with Greek yogurt and almonds.

4. Smooth Digestion

Struggling with digestion? Go for papaya with hemp hearts or pears with soaked Brazil nuts.

5. Skin Glow

For radiant skin, blend kiwi with chia seeds for a smoothie or toss orange and sunflower seeds into a salad.

6. Iron Boost

Boost your iron levels by pairing avocado with figs and aliv seeds.

7. Protein Dessert

Craving something sweet? Strawberries with Greek yogurt and chia seeds make a healthy, protein-packed dessert.

8. Heart Health

Mix banana with flaxseeds or pair pineapple and watermelon seeds for a heart-friendly fruit chaat.

9. Inflammation Fighter

For anti-inflammatory benefits, combine grapes with sunflower seeds or oranges with sesame seeds.

10. Diabetes-Friendly

Cherries with almonds or guava with pistachios keep blood sugar in check without compromising on taste.

What Not To Pair With Fruits

Not all pairings are a match made in heaven. Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda advises against combining fruits with proteins and carbs. Why? Fruits digest quickly, while proteins and carbs take their time. Mixing the two can slow digestion, causing bloating and acidity. Stick to nuts for the perfect pairing, and you're good to go!





Also Read: Eating Fruits Or Drinking Fruit Juice - What Is Better? Here's What Expert Says







So, what's your favourite fruit to munch on in winter? Share it with us in the comments below!