Sweet potato, or shakarkandi, is a winter favourite loved for its flavour and nutrition. From hearty snacks and main dishes to desserts, sweet potatoes can do it all. However, one common issue when cooking them is their tendency to become soft and mushy while boiling. Once overcooked, cutting them becomes a messy challenge. But here's the good news: a clever hack has surfaced on social media to help you boil sweet potatoes while keeping their firmness intact.

The viral video, shared by Rupam Sehtya on Instagram, showcases an easy step-by-step method. She starts by pouring oil into a pan on a low-medium flame and uses a brush to coat the base evenly. She then places three sweet potatoes in the pan and covers them with a damp cloth. Another cloth is placed over this, followed by a lid. After letting the sweet potatoes steam gently, she peels and slices them effortlessly, demonstrating how the method prevents them from becoming mushy.

Also Read: Does Your Thermos Have A Foul Odour? Make It Smell Fresh Again With This Genius Hack

Watch the complete video here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 673K views. Viewers have flooded the comments section with gratitude, recipe requests, and their own tips. Some Instagram users shared alternative methods for achieving similar results. Here's what a few of them had to say:

"Cooker mein neeche paani daalein aur oopar ek dabbe me shakarkandi rakh dein. Steam se voh bhi acha hota hai (Fill a cooker with water and place the sweet potatoes in a container inside. The steam makes them quite good)."

"Great, mouth-watering."

"Wow, lovely video of the sweet potato hack. Looks yummy."

"Oh, ma'am, much-needed hack. Thank you. Waake hi pichi hoyi shakarkandi bilkul achi nahi lagti (I really don't like squished sweet potatoes)."

"Steam bhi kar sakte hain steamer mein (You can also steam it in a steamer)."





Also Read: Fix Your Loose Pressure Cooker Gaskets In Minutes! This Easy Hack Works Every Time

This simple trick is a game-changer for anyone who struggles with boiling sweet potatoes. It not only retains their texture but also ensures they're easy to handle for various recipes. In other news, another kitchen hack for unwrapping cling film effortlessly has been making waves online. It demonstrates a surprisingly simple method to stop cling film from sticking and left many eager to try it. Click here to learn more.