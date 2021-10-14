Celebrities are making the most out of this year's Navratri. The festival has an infectious happy vibe around it. What's more, it comes with the promise of good food to one and all. Navratri and Durga Puja stories from the house of celebrities aren't devoid of food. In fact, they are diving headlong into festive cuisine. Want proof? Here's what we caught on the Instagram Stories of many of them. Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has sent us drooling over a video of Ashtami bhog. She posted a video where trays of sizzling khichdi, curries and chutney are lined up on a table. "Ashtami bhog ready," she wrote.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni shares a picture of Ashtmi Bhog

Here is a recipe for a tadka khichdi that can pep up any festive mood.





Sakshi Singh Dhoni isn't the only person gushing about food this festive season. Actress Bipasha Basu also posted about her foodie stories on Ashtami. What's on her plate? We saw a bunch of luchi, which is a form of Poori. Along with it - a bowl of sooji halwa, kala chana and aloo ki sabji. Bipasha added the hashtag "Ashtami."

Bipasha's Ashtami platter

If Bipasha's platter made you drool, worry not. Whip up some luchi to enjoy this Navratri. This variant of Poori is very popular in Indian states like West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. Check out the recipe here. Pair it up with a delicious bowl of Sooji Halwa. Here is a recipe.





Shilpa Shetty also got busy with food during the kanjak bhog. But before devouring some delectable meal, she decided to spread a bit of joy through food. In her posts, we saw her serving poorito many children, who sat in a row waiting for the meal. We could see poori, curry and dal on their plates. Shilpa looked happy to serve the kids good food.

Shilpa Shetty was serving puri on Kanjak Pujan

Here is an easy peasy recipe to make delicious poori at home. Try it out and add a spark to the festive days. All you will need is flour, semolina, oil and salt. Knead the dough and let it rest for 30 minutes before rolling out the bread. Deep fry them and enjoy with your favorite curry or pickle.





Enjoy this Navratri with scrumptious food.