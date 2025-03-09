The haldi ceremony is one of the most vibrant and heartwarming pre-wedding rituals, filled with laughter, love, and of course, a splash of yellow! While the bride and groom get showered with turmeric, blessings, and a whole lot of fun, the guests are here to celebrate - and what's a celebration without amazing food? Since haldi is a morning affair, the menu should be light, refreshing, and playful, yet packed with flavours that keep the energy high. Yellow remains the star color, but we'll also add some pops of pink, orange, green, and blue to the food spread even more lively. Think tangy chaats, tropical fruits, buttery mains, and sweet treats that match the joy of the occasion.

Wondering what to serve? Here's a handpicked haldi-special food menu that's as cheerful as the ceremony itself.

Here Are 8 Yummy Ideas For Your Happy Haldi Menu For 2025:

1. Gol Gappe Shots

Photo: iStock

Give the classic gol gappa a fun twist by serving them in shot glasses with an array of flavoured waters such as mango, mint, jaljeera, pineapple, and the classic green (khatta) annd red (meetha) waters. This way, guests can sip, dip, and enjoy a burst of flavours in every bite.

2. Tropical Paradise

Photo: iStock

This colourful section brings tropical freshness and vibrant colours to your haldi celebration menu:

Grilled Pineapple - Caramelized pineapple with a drizzle of honey and a dash of chilli.

- Caramelized pineapple with a drizzle of honey and a dash of chilli. Mango Salsa with Nachos - A zesty mix of ripe mangoes, onions, and peppers served with crunchy nachos.

- A zesty mix of ripe mangoes, onions, and peppers served with crunchy nachos. Watermelon Feta Skewers - Sweet watermelon cubes paired with feta cheese and mint for a refreshing bite.

- Sweet watermelon cubes paired with feta cheese and mint for a refreshing bite. Berry Parfait - Strawberry layered with Greek yoghurt and topped with crunchy nuts.

3. Chuski Station

What's a fun wedding event without a chuski station? Keep a variety of flavours like kala khatta, mango, rose, and orange. Don't forget to take pictures with those colourful tongues after slurping on chuskis!

4. Chaat Counter

Photo: iStock

Transform the humble samosa into a chaat by topping it with tangy tamarind chutney, refreshing mint chutney, chilled yogurt, and a sprinkle of crispy sev. Alternatively, you can also set up a papdi chaat or aloo tikki chaat station.

5. Maska Mains

Appetizers are fun, but some guests are looking for a hearty meal. Enter Maska Mains, where butter rules the menu:

Matar Kulcha - Soft kulchas paired with spicy matar curry and a dollop of butter.

- Soft kulchas paired with spicy matar curry and a dollop of butter. Pav Bhaji - A live station serving hot, buttery pav with a rich and flavourful bhaji.

6. Dal Chawal

Photo: iStock

This one is for the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fans. Remember Bunny's famous dialogue-"Shaadi karna is like eating dal chawal for the rest of your life"? Now that you're tying the knot, let's celebrate this beloved comfort food. Serve it with crispy papad, achaar, and a refreshing side of kachumber salad.

7. Mocktail Magic

Photo: iStock

Pair the food with a vibrant mocktail bar featuring:

Aam Panna Cooler - Sweet and tangy green mango drinks.

- Sweet and tangy green mango drinks. Coconut Malai Cooler - Refreshing coconut water blended with tender coconut and rose syrup.

- Refreshing coconut water blended with tender coconut and rose syrup. Orange Pineapple Cooler - A bright, citrusy drink with orange, pineapple, and a hint of ginger.

8. Cake Corner

No wedding function is complete without something meetha. Here are some delightful options:

Cute Cupcakes - Adorned with colorful frosting in shades of yellow, pink, and blue.

- Adorned with colorful frosting in shades of yellow, pink, and blue. Motichoor Cheesecake - A fusion treat combining the richness of motichoor laddoo with creamy cheesecake.

With this dreamy food menu, your haldi ceremony will be as delightful for the taste buds as it is for the heart.