The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here! This year, the festival will commence on September 10 and will end on the 19th of this month. One of the most significant festivals among the Hindus, it is marked with much fervour in different parts of India. Food plays a major role in Ganesh pujan ritual. Devotees prepare various delicious sweets to offer to their beloved deity. While the choice of these sweets varies from person to person, one delicacy that remains constant is modak.





This Ganesh Chaturthi, we bring a South Indian version of modak that also makes for a popular prasad option in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It is called Kozhukattai. Much like modak, it is also a sweet dumpling made of rice flour dough and coconut-jaggery stuffing.





(Also read: Ganesh Chathurthi 2021: Try These 5 Healthy Modak Recipes To Mark The Festival)

How To Make Kozhukattai | South Indian Style Modak Recipe:

Making this dish can be a little tricky; so, it is often suggested if you have some extra hands in the kitchen to help you out. The recipe is broken down into 3 parts, the first part involves the making of the stuffing, the second part is to make the dough and the third part involves the assembly and steaming of the kozhukattai.







Start by taking freshly grated coconut and jaggery in a kadai, mix it well. Add ghee and cardamom powder, cook the mixture till jaggery is well mixed. Don't overcook. This step can be time-consuming; so be cautious and patient. Keep the stuffing aside to cool down.











Next, for the dough, take another kadai and place it on heat. Add ghee, water and salt. Once the water comes to a boil add rice flour gradually and mix well. Prepare a dough. Take small balls of dough and keep them aside. Use a drop of water to smoothen any cracks that may appear on the balls.











Time for assembly - place the coconut-jaggery stuffing at the centre of each dough ball and gently press it inside so that the stuffing goes in, and dough goes around it. Once this is done, take a steamer and place all the stuffed balls in it. Steam for 10-15 minutes at medium flame. The kozhukattai is ready to offer to Lord Ganesha!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Kozhukattai.











Try out this recipe and tell us how you liked it in the comments section. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, everyone!









