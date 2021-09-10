The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi starts today (September 10, 2021). Also referred to as Vinayak Chaturthi, this is one of the most significant festivals among the Hindus. It is a 10-day extravaganza, celebrated with much fervor in different parts of the country, especially in Maharashtra. From decorating houses to preparing bhog - devotees leave no stone unturned to welcome Lord Ganesha with all the grandeur. Food plays a major role in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. And when we say food, the first dish that comes to our mind is modak.





Modak is believed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite food; this is why we can see modak holding a constant position in every bhog thaali. If you explore, you will primarily find two types of modaks - fried and steamed. Besides, there's also mawa modak, completely prepared with khoya, dry fruits and more.

Here we bring you the most classic modak recipe - the Maharashtrian ukdiche modak - prepared in the easiest way possible. That's not all. We also bring you a colourful version of it, where we add kesar to it to make the delicacy an aromatic and flavourful one. Sounds interesting, right?





So, without further ado, let's get started with the classic ukdiche modak recipe.





How To Prepare Maharashtrian-Style Modak | Ukdiche Modak Recipe:

Take water in a saucepan and add salt to it.

Add ghee to it.

Add the rice flour and mix to form soft dough.

Let it rest for 10 minutes.

Add khush khus, cashew nut, grated coconut, gur in a kadhai and mix.

Add cardamom powder and mix.

Now, take a modak mould, add some dough in it, and fill with some gur mix and press.

Now, steam the modak for some time and the delicacy is ready in just no time.

And to prepare the kesar modak, add kesar (along with ghee) while making the rice flour dough.

Much easy, isn't it? Try preparing it at home and make the festival super special one. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, everyone!





Watch the recipe video in the header section.